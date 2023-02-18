Lebanon received two third-period goals from Braylen Cox to shut out Brentwood Academy 2-0 in high school hockey Wednesday night.
Cox’s goals came with 6:11 left off an assist by Kyle Alsaker. His second was unassisted into an empty net with 33 seconds to play.
