MT. JULIET — Freshman Corbin Craver pitched host Green Hill to a 1-0 win over Wilson Central on Thursday night.
The left-hander got the only run he would need when Tate Riley dove across the plate on Adam Partin’s sixth-inning RBI.
Wyatt Guethlein was the hard-luck loser for the Wildcats, going the full six innings.
Wilson Central is scheduled to host Oakland at 10 a.m. today. Green Hill’s next two games — today against Smyrna and Monday at Station Camp — have been canceled by the opponents due to scheduling conflicts, GHHS athletic director E.J. Wood announced Friday.
Watertown splits doubleheader with Cannon County
WATERTOWN — After being held to one hit in a 1-0 loss, Watertown salvaged a District 6-2A double header split with a 5-0 win over Cannon County behind Zeb Majors and Zack Self on Thursday.
Cannon County’s A.J. Armstrong allowed a leadoff single to K.J. Wood in the Watertown first inning. He walked none and struck out two while the Lions committed one error.
Armstrong also drove in the game’s only run in the fifth inning on a double to left field.
Alec Whitlock took the loss for the Tigers, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out 11.
The Purple Tigers found some offense in the second game, scoring in five of their six at-bats and finishing with nine hits.
Mason Murrell drove in two runs on two singles and a sacrifice fly. Whitlock and Kaiden West doubled.
Majors pitched six innings, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out seven. Self retired the Lions in order in the seventh, fanning two.
