Crockett returns to CU as assistant AD

Mt. Juliet native and Cumberland University graduate Sheila Crockett was named CU's next assistant athletic director, announced by Director of Athletics Ron Pavan on Monday morning.
Crockett has spent the last 17 years at King University and will train under current assistant AD Mitch Walters for one semester in the fall before Walters retires at the end of the year. A graduate of Mt. Juliet High where she played basketball for the Lady Bears, the former Sheila Cannady played for Walters' Lady Bulldog basketball team as a post in the early 1990s.
Crockett, who will begin work June 1, will be responsible for managing all aspects of eligibility compliance and academics, including education, monitoring and enforcing NAIA and Mid-South Conference Rules.
"I am very excited we are bringing such a high quality person to Cumberland University," Pavan said. "Sheila has 17 years of athletic administration experience which will help us continue our success."
For the past 10 years, she has served as an assistant AD and the senior women's administrator at King. She has served on numerous committees. She is the Chair of the Gender Equity Committee and is a member of the Wellness Strategic Planning Committee. At the conference level, she is currently a member of the Conference Carolinas Enhancement Committee.
Prior to moving into her current role Crockett, who served as a student athletic trainer at Cumberland, started out as the first full-time athletic trainer at King in 2002 where she built the athletic training program from the ground up. She implemented "Return to Learn" and "Return to Play" concussion protocol. She has a LAT and ATC license in the state of Tennessee.
"It is good to be back at my alma mater," Crockett said. "I am really excited about working at Cumberland University and being apart of something that is growing and special. I am excited about being there and making an impact in student-athletes lives."
"It is hard to replace Coach Walters, who has been a staple at Cumberland for 30 years, but Sheila will get the chance to learn under him for a semester." Pavan saidd.
While playing basketball for Walters, she earned a bachelor's degree in education with an emphasis on sports medicine from Cumberland in 1997. She earned a master's degree in business administration from King in 2005.
