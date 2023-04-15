Cumberland director of athletics Ron Pavan announced the resignation of assistant athletic director Sheila Crockett effective May 21 and that Katie Arnold will transition into the role effective June 1.
“We have been very fortunate to have had Sheila serve us over the past three years,” Pavan said. “She has been instrumental in providing a great experience for our student-athletes, support for our coaches and staff, and has been a great ambassador of Cumberland University and the athletic department.
“We will miss her as she gets married and moves to Kentucky to start a new journey in her life.”
Since 2020, the former Cumberland basketball player has focused her efforts on student eligibility and retention as well as scheduling and monitoring class attendance for the more than 600 student-athletes in the Cumberland athletic department. The Mt. Juliet High-graduate has been responsible for managing all aspects of eligibility compliance and academics, including education, monitoring, and enforcing NAIA and Mid-South Conference rules.
Crockett has been instrumental in orchestrating Cumberland University’s Leadership Day each year and even spoke at the NAIA Convention in 2020 about how Cumberland athletics prepares the students for more than just athletics. She also has served as Student-Athlete Advisory Committee advisor and has taken ideas from the committee and turned them into realities.
“I am extremely happy to announce that Dr. Katie Arnold will be our new assistant athletic director, director of athletic training and senior women leader,” Pavan said. “It’s always exciting to hire another alumnus of Cumberland to be in a leadership role and continue to improve our compliance, student-athlete engagement, competitiveness and high academic success in the athletic department. Dr. Arnold brings many years of experience with the CU athletic department which helps with the transition with Sheila Crockett’s departure.”
Arnold began her 16th year at Cumberland in 2022-23. She will still hold the director of athletic training title overseeing the athletic training department. She has served as a graduate assistant athletic trainer, assistant athletic trainer, interim head athletic trainer/AT program director and AT program director at her alma mater.
She has been responsible for making sure there is appropriate athletic training staff to provide care for student-athletes. She oversees all administrative tasks required, organizes athletic department physicals, oversees the drug testing program for student-athletes and assists the head athletic trainer and staff athletic trainers in providing medical care to the athletic department.
