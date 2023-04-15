Cumberland director of athletics Ron Pavan announced the resignation of assistant athletic director Sheila Crockett effective May 21 and that Katie Arnold will transition into the role effective June 1.

“We have been very fortunate to have had Sheila serve us over the past three years,” Pavan said. “She has been instrumental in providing a great experience for our student-athletes, support for our coaches and staff, and has been a great ambassador of Cumberland University and the athletic department.

