Cross country runners take on Superspeedway course

GLADEVILLE — Nashville Superspeedway showcased its versatility as an event venue last Saturday by hosting the Speedway Shootout cross country meet, with nearby Wilson Central serving as the host school.
“Nashville Superspeedway was a great location for our inaugural Speedway Shootout,” said Charlie Simon, the meet coordinator for Wilson Central. “There were miles of open grassy space, plenty of parking, and the easy access off of I-840 made it very convenient for teams coming from all over Middle Tennessee.
“We had more than 200 runners this year and our goal for next year is more than 1,000. Based on all the positive feedback from the other coaches and parents, I think we are well on our way. We hope to continue this partnership with Nashville Superspeedway for years to come. It is a great venue and together we can grow this into a destination event.”
Running on a 5K course through the grass parking lot and campground area outside the entrance tunnel (not inside the oval track itself), Father Ryan senior Ciro Albamont won the boys’ race in 16:18.77 while Irish junior Grace Feltner took took the girls’ event in 19:243.37.
Wilson Central’s girls finished second as a team with 41 points, 20 more than winner Ryan, which also took the boys’ race.
Mt. Juliet, Watertown, Coffee County, Gallatin, Hendersonville, Sycamore and East Robertson also sent runners to the event.
Here are the individual finishers for Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Watertown:
BOYS
Individual
6. Atticus Simon, Wilson Central, 17:32.72
10. Jude Wilt, Wilson Central, 10:04.54
14. Braden Huynh, Wilson Central, 18:19.65
15. Noah Smith, Wilson Central, 18:20.5
17. Jacob Stolz, Mt. Juliet, 18:24.79
22. Seth Stride, Wilson Central, 18:46.45
25. Greer Davis, Watertown, 18:55.89
32. Ryan Samulski, Mt. Juliet, 19:08.68
34. Nathan Cornelison, Wilson Central, 19:09.95
38. Matthew McKinley, Watertown, 19:21.43
40. Rylan Smith, Mt. Juliet, 19:28.16
41. Kendall Mouvery, Wilson Central, 19:34.38
45. Brayden Kirby, Wilson Central, 19:49.04
46. Reece Hapaala, Mt. Juliet, 19:50.08
48. R.J. Esslinger, Wilson Central, 20:00.08
51. Jackson Schneider, Wilson Central, 20:09.53
53. Asher Hawkins, Wilson Central, 20:14.24
54. Matthew McGahen, Mt. Juliet, 20:19.88
56. Thailand Rees, Mt. Juliet, 20:24.36
59. Will Stride, Wilson Central, 20:49.73
61. Dylan Hight, Watertown, 21:01.34
66. Logan Hackett, Watertown, 21 06.52
68. Nicholas Mercante, Wilson Central, 21:13.71
76. Chase Carda, Mt. Juliet, 21:41.64
80. Gavin Fancher, Wilson Central, 21:59.37
81. Nicholas Nita, Mt. Juliet, 22:02.84
84. Liam Campbell, Mt. Juliet, 22:10.5
89. Aidan McCleeary, Wilson Central, 22:40.18
93. Stephen Bakheet, Mt. Juliet, 22:56.03
104. Cameron Sather, Wilson Central, 24:01.72
106. Dhruy Champaneria, Wilson Central, 24:11.31
109. Bowen Whitlock, Watertown, 24:25.17
110. Cameron Farber, Wilson Central, 24:26.2
Team
3. Wilson Central, 63
4. Mt. Juliet, 130
6. Watertown, 168
GIRLS
Individual
3. Kasey Quezada, Mt. Juliet, 19:58.88
4. Makenna Merkley, Wilson Central, 20:12.54
6. Caroline Irvin, Wilson Central, 21:08.96
12. Olivia Gessford, Wilson Central, 22:36.9
14. Carly Phillips, Mt. Juliet, 23:00.39
16. Hailey Dobson, Wilson Central, 23:23.25
21. Carleigh Hughes, Wilson Central, 23:44.16
27. Haven Thompson, Wilson Central, 24:30.01
29. Christine Evans, Wilson Central, 24:48.19
37. Numa Hawkins, Wilson Central, 25:35.85
38. Molly Burress, Watertown, 25:38.66
48. Chioma Ezeoke, Wilson Central, 27:32.77
58. Emily Dredge, Wilson Central, 30:05.57
61. Nancy Caroline Thomas, Watertown, 35:25.0
Team
2. Wilson Central, 41
Lebanon runners post improved times
COOKEVILLE — Lebanon’s Ansley McNutt knocked off more than three minutes and Kerigan Gill almost two from their best times from last season during Saturday’s Burnette Invitational.
McNutt finished in 22:35 and Gill in 22:08 as the Lady Devils finished fifth.
Lebanon’s boys also saw improved times as the Blue Devils finished eighth. Todd Gonzalez sliced almost two minutes and set a new personal record with 18:43.
Both LHS teams will compete in the Jesse Owens Classic in Alabama this coming weekend.
