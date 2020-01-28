Former Cumberland wide receiver and Wilson Central assistant coach Josh Crouch will be the first head football coach at Green Hill High School, it was announced Monday morning.
Crouch, 31, returns to Wilson County from St. George’s Independent School in Memphis, where he served as defensive coordinator and sports information director the past two seasons. Prior to moving to Memphis, he spent six seasons at Wilson Central, where he served at various times as head freshman coach, special teams coordinator (where he tutored current University of Memphis punter Adam Williams) and defensive coordinator from 2012-17.
“I am extremely excited and humbled,” Crouch wrote on his social media accounts. “I want to thank Wilson County Schools, (director) Donna Wright and (principal) Kevin Dawson for trusting me with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“I promise to lead this school in a way in which our county, community, parents, students, faculty and staff can be proud of.”
At Cumberland, he was part of the 2008 Mid-South Conference West Division co-championship team, playing wide receiver and holding for place kicks. He was the holder for Michael Hinson’s game-winning field goal which lifted the Bulldogs to victory over Lambuth at a muddy Lindsey Donnell Stadium as CU clinched a share of the title. As a receiver, Crouch caught 83 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in 40 games.
He was one of Sonny Gray’s receivers at Smyrna High as the Bulldogs won the first of back-to-back state championships in 2006.
Green Hill’s first football season this fall figures to be a mix of varsity and junior-varsity games as the Hawks, coming in for the second season of the two-year scheduling cycle, are not in a region and won’t be eligible for the TSSAA playoffs until 2021. But a number of area schools, especially most of the Division II-A East Region in which Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian compete, have only nine-game schedules, including MJCA. Trousdale County also played only nine regular-season games last fall.
Athletic director Chris Tucker has posted a notice on the TSSAA website seeking games this fall for varsity, JV and freshman — home or away.
