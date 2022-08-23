ANTIOCH — Lebanon appeared to be firing on all cylinders as the Blue Devils opened their season last Friday night with a 49-14 thumping of host Antioch.
The Blue Devils bolted to a 35-0 first-quarter lead behind the Crowell brothers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ANTIOCH — Lebanon appeared to be firing on all cylinders as the Blue Devils opened their season last Friday night with a 49-14 thumping of host Antioch.
The Blue Devils bolted to a 35-0 first-quarter lead behind the Crowell brothers.
Senior Anthony Crowell opened the game with an 88-yard kickoff-return touchdown.
He caught TD passes of 2 and 37 yards from Jaylen Abston and capped the quarter with a 45-yard interception return for a score. In between, junior brother Key Crowell returned a blocked punt 12 yards to the house.
Sean Heath’s 2-yard touchdown run opened a 42-0 lead in the second quarter.
Antioch got on the board just before halftime on Devin Tusie’s 45-yard pass to Jayden Fowler for a 42-7 lead at the break.
Fast forward to the fourth quarter, the Blue Devil backups got in the action on Casen Kincaid’s 7-yard scoring flip to Payton Hodge.
Tusie’s second scoring pass of the night went 66 yards to Tremain James with 51 seconds to play.
Two Lebanon passers combined for 11 attempts, completing nine for 150 yards.
Antioch’s Tusie was 6-of-19 for 148 yards with two interceptions, one the pick-six by Anthony Crowell and the other by Nolan Sandefur.
Linebacker Weston Blinkard blocked a punt for the Blue Devils.
Lebanon will host Wilson Central at 7 p.m. this coming Friday in the Blue Devils’ home opener at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.