The Cumberland University Athletic Department is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 Sports Hall of Fame until April 25.
Nominations must be submitted through the google form and include full justification for the nomination, including statistics, honors, awards and any other pertinent information about the nominee. The 2022 Hall of Fame dinner is set for Friday, October 6, at 6 p.m.
The purpose of the Sports Hall of Fame is to identify and honor in a permanent manner those individuals who have achieved excellence in athletics at Cumberland University. Individuals who shall be designed as eligible for the Sports Hall of Fame honors are those who:
A. Have achieved excellence in athletics at Cumberland University, having earned at least one (1) letter for sports activities on an intercollegiate level, and have officially disassociated as a student for a period of at least five (5) years, or
B. Have advanced and enhanced the concept of athletics at Cumberland University through their talents as coaches, or
C. Have contributed to the advancement of athletics at Cumberland University, and who are classified as non-athletes or coaches, and who may or may not have matriculated at Cumberland.
Pictures of the nominees are helpful and current address and phone numbers are required. A prerequisite for induction into the Sports Hall of Fame is the ability for the nominee to attend the induction dinner.
Nominations can be made online through gocumberlandathletics.com.
