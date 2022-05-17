CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cumberland men’s and women’s track and field competed at the Lee University Last Chance Meet, earning two additional qualifiers for the NAIA Outdoor National Championships.
For the men, Georget Pontillo qualified for nationals with NAIA “A” standards in the men’s 800m run with a time of 1:50.64s. Pontillo was previously qualified for nationals with a time of 1:52.36s but this performance earned him the seventh-fastest time in the NAIA. Cumberland’s 4x100 meter relay team consisting of Sibanda Dumoluhle, Dante Bertrand, Ronald Ndlovu and Jaylen Poole qualified with NAIA “B” standards with a time of 41.87s. Denis Kiplagat qualified for nationals with NAIA “B” standards in the men’s 3000m steeplechase after finishing with a time of 9:26.13s.
Sibanda Dumoluhle finished eighth in the long jump with a season-best distance of 7.14m. Camryn Jacobs finished 19th with a distance of 6.80m.
The NAIA Outdoor Championships will take place May 25-27 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. All runners who met NAIA “A” standards automatically qualify for the national tournament.
For the women, Praise Idamadudu finished first in the 400m dash with a time of 52.51s for a new facility record at Lee University. She already earned NAIA “A” standards earlier in the year with an NAIA best time of 52.27s.
Daveina Watson finished fourth place in the women’s shot put with a distance of 12.95m. Watson already qualified for the national tournament with NAIA “A” standards prior to this event with a distance of 13.55m.
