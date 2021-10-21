Cumberland wrestling coach James Hicks has announced the team’s 2021-22 schedule, which includes three home duals as well as the annual Cumberland Open at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
The Phoenix will open the season November 6 against the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and travel to Williamsburg, Ky., on Nov. 7 to take part in the P atriot Open. Cumberland will head to Franklin Springs, Ga., for the Georgia Open, hosted by Emmanuel College, on Nov. 14. CU will take part in the Lindenwood Open in St. Charles, Mo., on Nov. 20.
Cumberland will open up Mid-South Conference play at the Campbellsville duals where the Phoenix are set to compete against several teams, including Campbellsville University, on December 4. CU will head to Conway, Ark., for tri-dual with Central Methodist and Central Baptist College on December 9. Cumberland will host Brewton-Parker College on December 13 and close the first half of the season at the Valley Clash Duals hosted by Missouri Valley on December 16.
Cumberland returns to action on January 6 and 7 at the NWCA National Duals. The team will take on several highly-touted teams in the duals as this is one of the best wrestling events year in and year out with the best teams traveling to partake in the event. The NWCA has not yet released the schedule for the duals.
CU heads to Lakeland, Fla., on January 15 for dual matches with Hastings College and Southeastern University. They will return home for a conference dual with St. Thomas University on January 20 and go back to Marshall, Mo., to the Missouri Valley Invite on the Jan. 21 and 22.
The Phoenix will go to Marietta, Ga., Jan. 30 for a dual with the defending national champions, Life University. The Phoenix finish the regular season at home against Keiser on February 4 and host the Cumberland open on February 5.
The Mid-South Conference Championships take place Feb. 17-19 in Bowling Green, Ky., and the 65th annual NAIA Championships take place March 5-6 in Des Moines, Iowa.
