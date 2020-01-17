CU announces baseball radio broadcast schedule

Cumberland’s 2020 baseball season can be heard on radio and/or online, athletic director Ron Pavan announced.
Forty regular-season games over the course of 27 dates via radio and five dates through the internet can be heard. The schedule includes all of the home contests and every conference meeting whether home or away this Spring.
Mitch Walters will be returning for his 23rd season in the booth as the Voice of the Phoenix, broadcasting his play-by-play calls on WANT 98.9 FM, WCOR 1490 AM, or www.GoCumberlandAthletics.com.
All weekend games and weekday games following 6 p.m., will be available on WANT 98.9 FM, while the weekday games before 6 p.m., will be on WCOR 1490 AM. Every broadcast will kick off with a 15-minute pregame show leading into the first pitch.
Walters will be joined in the booth by Randy Sallis to provide color commentary for the second-straight season.
The season will start with back-to-back doubleheaders in Shreveport, La., against LSU-Shreveport on Feb. 7-8.
The next weekend sees the opening of the broadcast schedule with a full weekend of baseball at home as the Phoenix host Madonna and Oklahoma City, playing Madonna on Feb. 14 and Oklahoma City the next day before facing both on Feb. 16.
The rest of the broadcast schedule for the opening month of the season includes four-game, weekend series against St. Francis (Feb. 21-22) and Indiana Wesleyan (Feb. 28-29). Cumberland faces Indiana University-Southeast at home in a midweek contest on the 25th. All but three contests during March will be broadcast.
The weekend series comprise of games against Shawnee State (March 6-7), Georgetown (March 13-14), Lindsey Wilson (March 20-21), and Pikeville (March 27-28). Midweek broadcasts include dates against Indiana University-Kokomo on the 3rd, Tennessee Wesleyan on the 11th, Freed-Hardeman on the 16th, and Martin Methodist on the 24th.
The first internet-only broadcast of the season will be during a home tilt versus Bryan on the 10th.
In the final month of regular season baseball, Baseball will broadcast three weekend series: Thomas More (April 3-4), Campbellsville (April 10-11), and University of the Cumberlands (April 17-18). The only midweek radio broadcast during April is set for the 8th against Tennessee Wesleyan. Four internet-only broadcasts are currently planned for April, starting with Bethel (April 6) before finishing the month with Reinhardt (April 14), Harris-Stowe (April 15), and Brescia (April 21).
The Mid-south Conference Tournament Opening Round will run from April 24-26, followed by the Final Four April 30-May 3 in Bowling Green, Ky. The NAIA Championship Opening Round is set for May 11-15, and the NAIA World Series returns to Lewiston, Idaho from May 22-29.
Postseason contests will be available for broadcast.
