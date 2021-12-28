After the completion of all fall championships, Cumberland Athletics sits in 48th in the Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings, National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics officials announced last Thursday.
The Phoenix totaled 82 points during the fall championships, which includes men and women’s cross country, football, men and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Cumberland women’s soccer amassed 57 points for their final ranking of 16th and men’s soccer added the final 25 points to the ledger.
Cumberland is in fourth amongst the Mid-South Conference teams in the standings. Lindsey Wilson sits at No. 4 with 247 points. The University of the Cumberlands is in 27th with 141.5 points and Tennessee Southern is 42nd with 100 points from their women’s soccer national title.
The Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between NACDA and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in 13 sports during their championships. The NAIA must count four sports — men and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and volleyball — with the remaining nine coming from any of the remaining championship sports.
The winter standings are scheduled to be released on March 31.
