Cumberland baseball will broadcast all regular-season and postseason games, it was announced yesterday.
Randy Sallis returns for his third season as the Voice of the Phoenix, handling play-by-play duties for all contests on WANT 98.9 FM or WCOR 1490 AM. Weekday afternoon games are broadcast on WCOR while any night or weekend contests may be heard on both stations. All radio broadcasts begin with a 30-minutes pregame show before first pitch. All games can be heard on the WANT website at www.wantfm.com
Joining Sallis in the booth for most of the games will be Hall of Fame coach Woody Hunt. Select games will feature former players as the color commentator starting opening weekend with former all-conference catcher and 2014 national champion Tyler Alford.
The Phoenix will begin the 2023 campaign on the road in Hattiesburg, Miss., this weekend with the season opener against Point University on Friday. CU will take on Point and William Carey on Saturday to round out the weekend.
The Phoenix will play a majority of the February schedule at home with the new addition of the field turf, expected to be finished in the next week or so. Cumberland will have its home opener with a three-game set against Indiana Wesleyan on Feb. 9 and will play one game each day that weekend to complete the series.
The Phoenix play host to Northwestern Ohio Feb. 18-19 for a weekend series and then head on the road to Athens for a match with defending AAC champion Tennessee Wesleyan.
Cumberland starts Mid-South Conference play Feb. 24 with a three-game set with Pikeville at home and will take on IU-South Bend and Bryan College inside the friendly confines of Woody Hunt Stadium to close out February.
The Phoenix will host Shawnee State University on March 4-5 before going to Georgetown for its first away conference weekend on March 3-4. On March 7, Cumberland will travel to Dayton to take on Bryan College on the road before hosting Shawnee State on the 10-11.
The Phoenix will travel to new Mid-South opponent Wilberforce in Ohio March 17-18. CU will host Tennessee Wesleyan on March 21 and open up a weekend series with Bethel on March 24-25. To close out March, Cumberland will travel to Milligan on the 29th and head to Freed-Hardeman for a weekend tilt on the 31st.
The Freed-Hardeman series starts a string of nine-straight conference games as CU will host Campbellsville on April 7-8 and travel to Lindsey Wilson on April 14-15. Cumberland will close the regular season at home with a three-game series against the FireHawks of Tennessee Southern.
The Mid-South Conference Opening Round will take place April 28-29 at campus sites based on the conference standings throughout the regular season and the double elimination Mid-South conference tournament in Bowling Green, Ky., will take place on May 4-7.
The NAIA Championship Opening Round is set for May 15-18 and the 66th annual NAIA World Series takes place May 26-June 2 in Lewiston, Idaho.
