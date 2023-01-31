Cumberland baseball will broadcast all regular-season and postseason games, it was announced yesterday.

Randy Sallis returns for his third season as the Voice of the Phoenix, handling play-by-play duties for all contests on WANT 98.9 FM or WCOR 1490 AM. Weekday afternoon games are broadcast on WCOR while any night or weekend contests may be heard on both stations. All radio broadcasts begin with a 30-minutes pregame show before first pitch. All games can be heard on the WANT website at www.wantfm.com

