Weather issues in Mississippi have prompted Cumberland baseball to call an audible and head for Georgia for its season opener.
The Phoenix we’re originally slated to open the 2023 schedule in Hattiesburg, Miss., against Point University as well as host William Carey University. Due to weather issues in the weekend forecast, the Phoenix have elected to change direction and head to Emerson, Ga., for a weekend skate at Lakepoint Baseball Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.