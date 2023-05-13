After five days of nervous waiting, Cumberland baseball received an at-large berth into the NAIA Championship Opening Round on Thursday and will play Taylor University in Upland, Ind., on Tuesday.

The Phoenix earned a postseason berth for the first time since 2018. They went to Taylor that year as well, going 2-2 with losses to Freed-Hardeman and Oklahoma Wesleyan sandwiched around wins over Northwestern College and the host Trojans.

