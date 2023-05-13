After five days of nervous waiting, Cumberland baseball received an at-large berth into the NAIA Championship Opening Round on Thursday and will play Taylor University in Upland, Ind., on Tuesday.
The Phoenix earned a postseason berth for the first time since 2018. They went to Taylor that year as well, going 2-2 with losses to Freed-Hardeman and Oklahoma Wesleyan sandwiched around wins over Northwestern College and the host Trojans.
This marks the 11th season for the NAIA Championship Opening Round, with CU winning the five-team event in 2010 (Joliet, Ill.) and 2014 (Kingsport) on their way to national titles.
Cumberland, which finished third in last week’s Mid-South Conference tournament when a top-two finish was needed to secure an automatic bid, holds a 35-13-1 record as the Phoenix head into the Upland bracket as the No. 3 seed. They will open up against No. 2 seed and host Taylor University. The No. 4 seed Point Park will take on the No. 5 seed Fisher. The No. 1 seed Tennessee Wesleyan will take on the winner of Point Park and Fisher in their first game.
The Phoenix still boasts one of the nation’s top offenses ranking inside the Top 20 in several categories. CU is hitting .334 as a team (20th) have bombed 117 home runs (4th), score 10.53 runs per game (5th), posted 469 runs batted in (9th), have a .454 on-base percentage (7th), and are slugging .623 (5th).
Slugger Cole Turney is leading the NAIA in several categories including batting average (.531) and home runs (31) while driving in 74 runs. Tyner Hughes has put together an incredible season as well earning First Team honors while hitting .386 with 21 homers and 64 RBIs. First baseman Dee Triplett is hitting .361 with 16 homers and 71 RBI, Chewy Sanders is hitting .368 with 8 homers and 37 RBI, Tim Holyk is hitting .296 with 16 homers and 67 RBI.
Phoenix fall to receiving votes category in final poll
Cumberland slid out of the final NAIA baseball coaches’ top 25 poll into the receiving votes category, announced the NAIA on Wednesday.
The Phoenix hold a 35-13-1 record as their fate for postseason play was in the hands of the NAIA Baseball Tournament Committee. Cumberland finished the regular season second in the Mid-South Conference regular season and third in the Mid-South Conference tournament.
Cumberland still boasts one of the nation’s top-offenses ranking inside the top 20 in several categories. CU is hitting .334 as a team (20th) have bombed 117 home runs (4th), score 10.53 runs per game (5th), posted 469 runs batted in (9th), have a .454 on base percentage (7th), and are slugging .623 (5th).
Not to mention the Phoenix have some of the top-hitters in the country. Slugger Cole Turney is hitting .531 with 31 home runs and 74 RBI, Tyner Hughes is hitting .386 with 21 homers and 64 RBI, first baseman Dee Triplett is hitting .361 with 16 homers and 71 RBI, Chewy Sanders is hitting .368 with 8 homers and 37 RBI, Tim Holyk is hitting .296 with 16 homers and 67 RBI.
Around the Mid-South Conference, the University of the Cumberlands moved up to No. 6, Freed-Hardeman is the first team out of the Top 25 in the receiving votes category, and the Phoenix are three teams behind the Lions receiving votes.
The top 5 saw just one shift as Southeastern remained the No. 1 team in the NAIA. LSU Shreveport stayed put at No. 2. No. 3 and No. 4 flip-flopped in the polls as Georgia Gwinnett is now No. 3 and Tennessee Wesleyan is now No. 4. Bellevue remains No. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.