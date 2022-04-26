After having most of its wins wiped out after self-reporting the use of an ineligible player last week, Cumberland will be the 10-seed in the 11-team field of the Mid-South Conference Baseball Championships and are set to travel to Thomas More for the Opening Round, MSC officials released Saturday night following the conclusion of the regular season.
The tournament begins with a best of three series on campus sites next weekend with six teams advancing to Bowling Green Ballpark for the remainder of the championship.
Before the forfeits, Cumberland was in line to be the regular-season champion with a bye through the Opening Round. Instead, Freed-Hardeman is the tournament’s top seed after capturing the regular-season title. The Lions (34-13, 19-5 in the MSC) earned a direct bid to the final site.
The remaining 10 teams play in five opening-round series with the winners advancing to the six-team double-elimination tournament.
Second-seeded Cumberlands (38-12, 18-6) hosts No. 11-seed Tennessee Southern (14-31, 4-19) in the first of five opening-round series.
Third-seeded Thomas More (29-14, 15-7) hosts No. 10-seed Cumberland (9-39, 6-17) in Crestview Hills, Ky., while fourth-seeded Georgetown (Ky.) (28-17, 15-9) hosts No. 9-seed Pikeville (16-30, 6-17).
Cumberland and Pikeville finished the regular season with identical conference records. Pikeville earned the higher seed based on the conference’s second tiebreaker — record against MSC teams beginning with the No. 1 seed, and if still tied proceeding in descending order.
Pikeville beat third-seeded Thomas More once this season while Cumberland lost both times against the Saints. Cumberland and Pikeville did not play this season — the first tiebreaker is head-to-head record — and UPike did not play Freed-Hardeman while both teams suffered three losses to Cumberlands.
Fifth-seeded Bethel (15-20, 13-10) hosts eighth-seeded Lindsey Wilson (23-22, 10-14) while sixth-seeded Campbellsville (20-22, 11-11) hosts No. 7-seed Shawnee State (21-24, 11-13).
The Opening Round begins this coming Friday at the campus sites. The final site runs May 5-8 in Bowling Green.
CU sweeps Tennessee SouthernPULASKI — Cumberland completed the Mid-South Conference sweep against Tennessee Southern on the road last Saturday at Bob Walker Field.
The Phoenix (9-39) picked up a 26-10 win in the first game of the doubleheader and held on in game two for a 15-8 victory in the finale.
In the first game, the Phoenix crushed five homers en route to a season-high 26 runs and followed that up with 15 runs in the finale for 60 runs over the course of the series.
Trevor Muzzi received the win in the first game tossing three innings and giving up eight hits and six runs.
Everyone in the Phoenix starting lineup recorded at least one hit and one run in the game. Jayden Hanna left the yard twice including a grand slam. Jacob Dukart posted three hits and three RBI, Nolan Machibroda had two hits and four RBI, Santrel Farmer had three hits and scored four runs, and Chewy Sanders recorded three hits with four runs and hit his first home run in a Cumberland uniform.
The Firehawks scored first with a two run homer in the first inning, but that was the only lead Tennessee Southern had all day.
In the second, Cumberland sent 12 batters to the plate scoring 11 runs. Farmer hit a single to bring in the first run followed by a three-run shot by Sanders. Two batters later, Hanna hit a two-run home run and Ethan Shelton doubled home two for an 8-2 lead.
The onslaught continued in the third inning when CU scored 11 runs. Tyler Stokes singled home a run to start the scoring. Dukart doubled home a run, Machibroda hit a sacrifice fly, and Shelton singled to right, but an error brought home two runs. Angel Mendoza hit a two-run homer to left, and Hanna hit a grand slam to center for a 19-2 lead.
The Phoenix pushed across seven more runs in the fifth highlighted by a three-run shot by Machibroda for the 26 runs and wound up winning 26-10.
The Phoenix picked up where they left off in the finale as Hanna led off the game with a homer, his third home run of the day, to give Cumberland a 1-0 lead in the first.
Stokes and Hanna hit back-to-back doubles in the second to score two runs and extend the lead to 3-0.
Tennessee Southern scored one in the bottom half of the second, but the Phoenix responded with three runs in the third. Machibroda hit an RBI single, and then came in to score on a wild pitch, and Stokes drove in a run with an RBI fielder’s choice.
After a scoreless fourth and fifth, Cumberland tacked on six runs to bust the game wide open. Mendoza drove in Sanders with an RBI single to left, Silas Butler drew a bases-loaded walk, and Stokes brought three in with a double to center. Sanders doubled to left to bring in the last run of the inning and a 12-1 lead.
The Firehawks scored seven runs before Machibroda hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Farmer singled home the last run of the game for a 15-8 win and series sweep.
Angel Mendoza went 5-for-5 in game two while Sanders collected another three hits for a six-hit day.
Daniel Alvarez picked up his seventh win on the mound throwing 5.1 innings striking out eight allowing just three runs.
The Phoenix will be on the road at Owensboro, Ky., to take on Brescia today in the final game of the regular season.
Phoenix take series opener with 19 runsPULASKI — Cumberland pounded out 16 hits to score 19 runs to run-rule Tennessee Southern in the series opener Friday night.
Tyler Stokes, Nathan Vaughn, and Nolan Machibroda each had three hits to lead the way for the Phoenix. Santrel Farmer had two hits and scored three runs with four RBI.
Cole Eigenhuis picked up the win on the mound to move to 4-3 on the mound after throwing five complete innings scattering 10 hits and giving up five runs. Rance Pittman dominated out of the pen retiring six straight to close out the win.
Cumberland broke the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning. The Phoenix loaded the bases for Stokes who delivered a clutch two-RBI single for a 2-0 lead.
Machibroda hit an opposite field two run home run to extend the lead to 4-0 in the third inning. Shelton followed that with a double laced off the top of the left field wall and came into score on a throwing error hit by Farmer. Nathan Vaughn hit a double down the right field line to put runners on second and third for Stokes. He delivered an two-RBI single to left field for a five run inning and a 7-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Will Clemmons delivered a two-out, two-RBI double and Drew Bailey followed that with an RBI-triple to cut the lead to 7-3. The Firehawks pushed across a fourth run on a first and third play, Brantley Holden stole second and the throw went through to second base allowing Bailey to come in and score.
Santrel Farmer led off the fifth with a single and Nathan Vaughn brings him in with an RBI-single to left field. Stokes followed that with his third hit of the day, a two-run homer to right field to chase Tennessee Southern’s starter Logan Parrot after giving up 10 runs.
Jacob Dukart restarted the rally with a walk and Hughes reached on an throwing error that trickled all the way into the outfield that allowed Dukart to score. Shelton drove in a run on an RBI-single. Angel Mendoza singled to left to load the bases for Farmer to hit a sacrifice fly. Vaughn singled home another run in the inning for the seventh run of the frame and a 14-4 lead.
Following the inning, the game was halted due to a light delay. The outfield lights were not operating and the game was halted for them to shut them off and attempt to reset them.
After a 40-minute delay, Eigenhuis took the mound again and gave up one run on RBI-double to right field by Michael Wertz to change the score to 14-5.
The Firehawks tacked on another run in the sixth inning off reliever Mitch Rogers. Lance Pope hit a single up the middle to bring home Brantley Holden.
Mendoza led off the seventh inning with a triple off the centerfield wall and Farmer drove in courtesy runner Corey Perkins with a sacrifice fly to right field to push the lead to 15-6.
In the eighth inning, Hughes roped a two-RBI triple to right field and Farmer hit a two-out, two-RBI single up the middle to give the Phoenix a 19-6 lead.
Rance Pittman was able to close the game out in the bottom half of the inning for the run rule victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.