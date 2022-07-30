CU baseball turf campaign complete

The grass and dirt infield at Cumberland’s Ernest L. Stockton infield will be taken out at the end of fall practice in October and replaced with artificial turf, which should be ready for the start of the 2023 baseball season in February.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

The process of converting the Ernest L. Stockton Field infield to artificial turf will begin after Cumberland’s fall practice wraps up in October with an expected completion date in time for the following spring season.

Middle Tennessee weather often brings challenges during baseball season. Prior to the start of the season, freezing winter weather often prevents access to a grass surface field with the March and April month bringing an increase in spring showers. The turf will reduce some of the concerns and save time getting the field “game ready” allowing for more practice time and repetitions.

