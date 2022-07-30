CU baseball turf campaign complete

The process of converting the Ernest L. Stockton Field infield to artificial turf will begin after Cumberland’s fall practice wraps up in October with an expected completion date in time for the following spring season.
Middle Tennessee weather often brings challenges during baseball season. Prior to the start of the season, freezing winter weather often prevents access to a grass surface field with the March and April month bringing an increase in spring showers. The turf will reduce some of the concerns and save time getting the field “game ready” allowing for more practice time and repetitions.
“This is another big facility upgrade for Cumberland athletics,” director of athletics Ron Pavan said. “The infield turf will give our baseball team the opportunity to play despite any weather challenges. There have been some years where our team has not had the opportunity to get on the field before the season starts in February and the turf will help.”
“Adding turf to our facility is going to be big for the program,” coach Ryan Hunt said. “It’s going to enhance every aspect from practices to games because now we don’t have to worry about weather as much.
“One of the best facilities at any level just got even better.”
Woody Hunt Stadium is currently equipped with all competitive state-of-the-art amenities a college baseball program could need. The stadium seats over 400 people comfortably after renovations in 2018. The Jeanette C. Rudy Clubhouse is home to the locker room and coaches offices. The Benton Jennings Hitting Facility is the team’s indoor facility complete with batting cages, mounds and a weight room. The baseball field has been manicured for decades to be one of the best playing surfaces around.
Additional renovations include upgrades to home plate in order to improve the batter’s boxes and the mound will be converted to turf as well, a model that many programs around the country are transitioning to. The turf will decrease maintenance for both players and coaches when it comes to grooming the field and preparing the plate, mound and the infield which will allow more practice time. The turf will extend to the wall behind the plate and run past both dugouts down the lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.