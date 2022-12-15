CU baseball turf project completed

Former Cumberland coach Woody Hunt (from left), current coach Ryan Hunt and Athletic Director Ron Pavan stand at home plate of the newly-turfed infield at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.

 Cumberland University

The baseball turf project has been completed and is ready for action this upcoming spring at Cumberland’s Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.

“The turf on our field is a complete game changer for our program,” Cumberland coach Ryan Hunt said. “It is going to have a huge impact on our practices and games throughout the year.”

