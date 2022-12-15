CU baseball turf project completed

The baseball turf project has been completed and is ready for action this upcoming spring at Cumberland’s Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
“The turf on our field is a complete game changer for our program,” Cumberland coach Ryan Hunt said. “It is going to have a huge impact on our practices and games throughout the year.”
Middle Tennessee weather often brings challenges during baseball season. Prior to the start of the season, freezing winter weather often prevents access to a grass surface field with the March and April month bringing an increase in spring showers. The turf will reduce some of the concerns and save time getting the field “game ready” allowing for more practice time and repetitions.
The turf allows for earlier games at home during the season as that is reflected in this season’s schedule. Typically, the team will travel south during early February to play games, but now with the turf, the Phoenix can play games at home in the winter month without the time consumption it takes to get the field ready.
Woody Hunt Stadium is currently equipped with all competitive state-of-the-art amenities that a college baseball program could need. The stadium seats over 400 people comfortably after renovations in 2018. The Jeanette C. Rudy Clubhouse is home to the locker room and coaches offices. The Benton Jennings Hitting Facility is the team’s indoor facility complete with batting cages, mounds and a weight room. The baseball field has been manicured for decades to be one of the best playing surfaces in baseball and the turf will add to the already top-notch facility.
Additional renovations include upgrades to home plate in order to improve the batter’s boxes and the mound will be converted to turf as well, a model that many programs around the country are transitioning to. The turf will decrease maintenance for both players and coaches when it comes to grooming the field and preparing the plate, mound and infield which will allow more practice time. The turf will extend to the wall behind the plate and run past both dugouts down the lines.
When Cumberland launched the turf infield campaign this past February, Hunt was overwhelmed with gratitude by the response the campaign received.
“Our program would like to thank everyone who donated towards this project,” Hunt said. “Without all of you guys, this would not have been possible.”
The Phoenix are set to make their debut on the new turf in a weekend series against Indiana Wesleyan starting on Friday, February 10.
Phase two of the turf projects is set to begin at Nokes-Lasater Field for the football program in February.
