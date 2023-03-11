CU bats wake up to split DH at No. 18 Tennessee Wesleyan

Cumberland relief pitcher Kaitlin Higgins picked up the save in Wednesday’s second game at Tennessee Wesleyan.

 Cumberland University/File

ATHENS, Tenn. — Cumberland’s bats came alive in game two Wednesday to salvage the day with a doubleheader split on the road against No. 18 Tennessee Wesleyan.

Cumberland (7-6) struggled in game one swinging the bats, but 10 hits and four doubles in game two helped the Phoenix knock off the Bulldogs 8-6 after being shut out 5-0 in game one.

