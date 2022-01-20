The Cumberland esports call of duty team went 1-1 in its first-ever matches in the team’s history.
The Phoenix handled South Alabama by a score of 3-0 before dropping their second match to Kennesaw State 3-0.
The team of Blake Fraley, Chris Crenshaw, Ian Boister and Dominic Rodriguez wasted no time against South Alabama as they took the first map in hardpoint with ease. The team moved onto the search and destroy portion of the match and topped South Alabama 6-0. With a chance to clinch its first-ever win for the program, the team won the last hardpoint game 250-129 to sweep the series 3-0.
Against a top-15 COD team in the country, Cumberland dropped its second match 0-3. Kennesaw State started with the 1-0 advantage after a 250-165 win in hardpoint on the Berlin map. The squad went into the search and destroy portion of the match and narrowly lost in a back-and-forth affair by a score of 6-5. The Owls took the third and final hardpoint game to win the match over the Phoenix 3-0.
The call of duty team is back at it next Tuesday with matches against the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga at 6:30 p.m. and the University of Alabama at 8.
