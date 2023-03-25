CU celebrates Senior Night with sweep of Midway

Cumberland’s Jordan Pierce (3), Codville Rogers (20) and Luka Illic (6) celebrate a point.

 ISAAC STEPHENS • Cumberland University

Cumberland honored its senior volleyball players Thursday with a 3-0 sweep over Midway University at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.

The Phoenix played fantastic offense in their final home appearance of the season with a .364 team attack percentage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.