CU claims four MSC wrestling champs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland wrestling had a strong showing at the Mid-South Conference Championships last Friday finishing in second as a team with 137 points with a program-record four individual champions: Sammy Shires, Eli Clemmons, Cole Smith and Ryan Long.
Following the tournament, Shires was named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year. James Hicks was named Coach of the Year and Tyler Smith was named Assistant Coach of the Year.
Shires ran the table at the 133-pound weight class to win the title. After a first-round bye, he started his day with a forfeit over Elijah Bundro from Lindsey Wilson to move to the semis. In the semis, he beat Cameron Henderson from Campbellsville with a 7-2 decision. He dominated the finals with a pin in the first period over Midway’s Tyrique Simms to give the freshman the championship.
Clemmons picked up his first conference championship at the 157-pound weight class. The former Lebanon High football and wrestling standout advanced to the quarters with a bye before besting William George from Lindsey Wilson 7-3. He gutted out a 3-2 decision in the semifinals over Westyn Moyer from Rio Grande. He was set to battle for the title with No. 4 Wilder Wichman, but Wichman medically forfeited giving Clemmons the championship.
Smith won his third-consecutive Mid-South Conference title at 165. The defending national champion posted a fall in the quarters over Thomas More’s Ryan Draughn and a fall in the semis over Pikeville’s Steven Lawrence to get to the finals. Smith posted an 8-0 major decision over No. 9 Gavin Smith from Campbellsville to win his third title in a row.
Long won the 174-pound weight class championship. Long had to battle every round winning tight decisions in each. He started his day with a 2-1 decision over Tobias Garrison from Cumberlands. In the semis, Long posted an 8-6 decision over Cory Cannan from Lindsey Wilson. He bested No. 22 Brice Parks in the final with a 4-3 decision to claim his first conference championship.
Chris Busutil took home third place in the 125 weight class. Busutil has a tough opening draw against top-seeded Austin Franco from the Cumberlands sending him to the consolations. He advanced to the third place match with a forfeit and handed a major decision to Thomas More’s Shay Horton to take third.
River Henry also posted a third-place finish at heavyweight. He was pinned in his first round match by Bruce Wagers. He battled through the consolations winning by a decision in the second round. He then beat Byron Pierce from Midway with a sudden victory to move on to the third place match. Henry posted a 3-2 decision over Jaden Sonner from Campbellsville to take third place.
JT Oldknow battled his way through the consolations after a first round loss to take fourth place at 184. Oldknow started the run to the third place match with a win over David Gilbert from Thomas More. He then moved on to the consi-semis after a medical forfeit. Oldknow beat Gabe Smith from Lindsey Wilson with a 6-3 decision to get to the third place match, but was pinned by Kienan Sheerwood from Campbellsville finishing in fourth.
Kadin Stutzman also took fourth place at 197. Stutzman lost his first match before advancing to the third place match with after an injury default. Stutzman lost to Isaiah Reinert to claim fourth.
Austin Antcliffe and Jared Dinh each finished fifth respectively at 184 and 141. They each advanced to the semifinals of the championship bracket before losing back-to-back matches, but both guys bounced back to win the fifth place match.
Elijah Griffin took sixth place in the 149 weight class going 2-3 on the day and Rocco Horvath went 0-2 on the day.
The Phoenix will next compete at the NAIA National Championships in Wichita, Kansas on March 3-4.
