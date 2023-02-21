CU claims four MSC wrestling champs

Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year James Hicks is surrounded by his Cumberland Phoenix wrestlers, who include four individual league champions.

 Cumberland University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland wrestling had a strong showing at the Mid-South Conference Championships last Friday finishing in second as a team with 137 points with a program-record four individual champions: Sammy Shires, Eli Clemmons, Cole Smith and Ryan Long.

Following the tournament, Shires was named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year. James Hicks was named Coach of the Year and Tyler Smith was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

