PULASKI — Cumberland picked up a 3-0 road volleyball sweep over Tennessee Southern for the Phoenix’s fourth straight win Thursday night.

Cumberland (20-7, 11-3 Mid-South Conference) posted a .257 hitting percentage while Tennessee Southern (12-19, 4-9 MSC) recorded a hitting percentage of .183. Hazel Konkel led the team with ten kills while Victoria Johnson had 14 assists with seven kills. Nicole Bott led the team with 25 assists.

