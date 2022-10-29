PULASKI — Cumberland picked up a 3-0 road volleyball sweep over Tennessee Southern for the Phoenix’s fourth straight win Thursday night.
Cumberland (20-7, 11-3 Mid-South Conference) posted a .257 hitting percentage while Tennessee Southern (12-19, 4-9 MSC) recorded a hitting percentage of .183. Hazel Konkel led the team with ten kills while Victoria Johnson had 14 assists with seven kills. Nicole Bott led the team with 25 assists.
Set one featured a nonstop back and fourth battle the entire way through with no lead growing larger than four points. The match started off with both teams trading point for point until Cumberland went on a 5-1 run to take an 11-9 lead. Layla Wandel and Harlee Kate Reid took control in the middle of the match combining for four kills before Lauren Galvan recorded back-to-back kills to give the Phoenix a 20-17 lead. After a tough finish the Phoenix took control to win the match 26-24.
Set two was similar up until the middle of the match when the score was 13-15. Cumberland finally broke the set open with a 9-0 run thanks to four kills by Konkel and three Firehawk attack errors to give the Phoenix a 22-15 lead. Cumberland continued to dominate until the final swing by Luciana Arena gave the Phoenix a 25-19 win in set two.
Tennessee Southern started set three strong taking a 4-1 lead in the set. The Phoenix tried to battle back but the Firehawks continued to apply pressure going up 11-6. The Phoenix started to gain some ground on back-to-back service aces by Galvan and then before you knew it the Phoenix tied it up at 16-16 on a service ace by Johnson. The Firehawks took another big lead in the set with a 4-0 lead but the Phoenix responded again with a 7-1 run to take a 24-22 lead. The Phoenix closed out the 3-0 sweep with a powerful swing by Galvan to take set three 25-23.
Cumberland will be back in action at home at 1 p.m. today to take on Thomas More University at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.