CU cross country adds FRA’s Rhoden

Cumberland cross country coach Jim Seckel announced the addition of Ethan Rhoden to the 2020-21 signing class.
Rhoden is a native of Brentwood and currently attends Franklin Road Academy. He looks to pursue a degree in marketing during his time at CU.
Rhoden lettered in three varsity sports while at FRA and earned all-state honors in cross country all four years. He also garnered all-state honors in wrestling in 2018 and ’19 and in track and field in ’19.
