CU defeats the Cumberlands in three sets

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland (26-9, 9-5 Mid-South Conference) earned a dominant victory over the University of the Cumberlands (19-9, 9-6 MSC) in three sets on Thursday night.
Cumberland opened the first set with a solid start. The Phoenix led the Patriots 7-2 after a run that included three straight service aces from Faith Weitzel. After the hot start, CU continued on their run to lead 13-4 following an attack error by the Cumberlands. Back-to-back kills from Luciana Arena and Lauren Galvan gave the Phoenix an 18-7 advantage late in the set. The Phoenix went on to win 25-18 after back-to-back errors from the Patriots.
The second set started about the same as the first set as the Phoenix carried over some momentum and jumped out to a 7-3 lead. The Patriots were able to cut into the Phoenix lead and make the score 12-10 CU. Cumberlands went on a 7-2 run to get back into the match. Another big kill from Arena gave the Phoenix a big momentum boost as they took a 19-12 lead. The Phoenix went on to win the set 25-17.
Cumberland continued the trend of starting the set on fire as they led 6-1 early in the third. A sequence of three straight kills by Nicole Carey, Sydney Pearce, and Isabella Curcio gave the Phoenix the advantage. Arena came up huge again later in the set as she recorded two straight kills to grow the CU advantage to 14-8. The Phoenix led the Patriots 21-13 late in the set and found themselves in a position to end the match in three sets. Cumberland took the third set 25-18 following a big swing from Victoria Johnson.
Luciana Arena had a fantastic match for the Phoenix as she recorded a team-high nine kills with a hitting percentage of .562, also a team-high. Both Nicole Carey and Lauren Galvan recorded a count of seven kills on the match. Victoria Johnson led the team with 21 assists on the match, while Sadie Edmontson led the team with 20 digs. The Phoenix recorded a solid team hitting percentage of .224 compared to the Cumberlands mark of .065.
The Phoenix headed to Pikeville to battle the Bears on the road in their last regular season match last night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.