WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland’s men’s and women’s distance teams competed at the Pepsi UC Invitational & Distance Carnival over the weekend.
Dani Rivera took second place overall in the women’s steeplechase. She crossed the line in 12:16, first out of Mid-South Conference competitors, racing in sleeting rain and strong winds.
Denis Kiplagat claimed first place overall with a time of 9:58 in the men’s steeplechase, crossing the line a full 27 seconds ahead of his closest competition.
Sasha Petrova won the women’s 10k race with a time of 39:58 setting a PR and a new school record. She was followed by Mercy Kibiwott, finishing in second place with a time of 40:51 in her debut in this distance.
Ethan Rhoden (33:07) and Joel Barlow (33:23) finished in third and fourth place, respectively, in the men’s 10K. Aidan Crocket also crossed the line at 34:53 in seventh place.
For the first time Cumberland had women competing in the 5000m race walk. Hope Britt placed fifth with a time of 33:22 and Dani Rivera crossed in ninth place at 38:46.
Fighting freezing rain that developed, in the men’s race Ethan Rhoden edged out Aidan Crockett near the finish crossing the line in fourth (26:43) and fifth place (26:48), respectively.
Despite only competing in distance events, the Phoenix posted solid team scores.
The men took eighth place out of 20 teams and the women finished ninth out of 19.
The Cumberland track teams are scheduled to compete at the Kennesaw State Invitational this coming Friday and Saturday in Kennesaw, Georgia.
