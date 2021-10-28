The Cumberland Esports program had its most successful week yet, going 6-1 overall as a team and earning some impressive victories.
Nathan Nelson had a solid week in the Level Next Madden competition. Nelson defeated Southern University in the first round 17-10 and advanced to the third round of the tournament following a forfeit from Memphis. He then beat Nichols State 21-10 and advanced to the semifinals of the competition which takes place against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Cumberland Overwatch team had a rough start to the week where they fell to the Campbellsville Tigers in the Mid-South Conference tournament. The team however did pick up a big 2-1 victory in the NECC bracket over Eastern University on Thursday.
The Rocket League team’s first match of the week came against Randolph-Macon College in NECC play, and the Phoenix found themselves down 0-2 early. The team pulled off the reverse sweep and won the match 3-2. Due to a forfeit by Campbellsville in the Mid-South tournament, the Phoenix advanced to the semi-finals to take on Shawnee State University.
This week the Rocket league team has two matches. The first took place Tuesday against Bethel (Ind.) and the second comes on Friday against Shawnee State at 7 p.m. in the Mid-South semifinals. The Overwatch team also takes on Marywood University at 8:30 p.m. today in NECC play.
