CU Esports goes 5-1 on the week

Cumberland Esports endured another successful week of competition, going undefeated in Rocket League and Call of Duty.
As a team, the Phoenix went 5-1 on the week across all of their matches.
Rocket LeagueThe Cumberland Esports Rocket League of Dominic Rodriguez, Sam Bates, and Ian Boister handled business Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over South Alabama in NECC play. After dropping game two, the Phoenix rallied back and took care of business by winning games three and four to close out the series 3-1.
The Phoenix then turned their attention to Bethel University for Mid-South Play. Cumberland started the series by taking the first game 5-0 and answered with a 5-1 win in game two. The Phoenix had the Wildcats on the ropes, as Cumberland was able to secure the 3-0 series after a 6-1 win in game three.
MaddenJaylen Taylor started game one fast, establishing an early 14-0 lead over Long Island University. Defensive mistakes by the Sharks allowed Taylor to take a comfortable, 28-7 lead going into half. Constant miscues by the Sharks set up 42-15 for Taylor in game one.
Taylor followed the momentum going into Game two as he was able to intercept four of the Sharks passes in just the first half, going into halftime with a lead of 21-0. Taylor continued to dominate on the defensive side, to close out the game 30-6 to win the series, 2-0.
Austin Bush started off hot in his first game against Muskingum University. Due to various miscues by Muskingum, Bush takes game one with a score of 16-0.
Going into game two, Bush found the endzone quickly with one touchdown coming on a pick-six to take game two 7-0. With another turnover and another quick score by Bush, Muskingum conceded game two going into the half with a score of 14-0, Allowing Bush to win the series, 2-0.
Nathan Nelson went 0-2 against Boise State University. To start game one, Nelson was down 20-7 heading into the half. A quick score and a turnover by his opponent catapulted Nelson to cut the lead to 20-17 but unfortunately drops game one. Game two was all the Broncos as they took a quick 14-0 lead, Nelson tried to fight his way back but due to miscues by the Phoenix, Nelson dropped the series 0-2l.
Call of DutyThe CU Call of Duty team of Dominic Rodriguez, Blake Fraley, Chris Crenshaw, and Ian Boister put on a clinic against Maryville University on Tuesday evening. The Phoenix earned a dominant 3-0 victory over the Saints, beginning with a nail-biting 250-235 Hardpoint win from Bocage. Cumberland then went on to earn a 6-3 Search and Destroy victory on Berlin. The Phoenix closed out the match with a 3-2 win on control to sweep the Maryville University Saints.
Upcoming WeekThe Overwatch team will be back in action on Monday against the University of Arkansas at 6:30 PM
The Rocket League team will be back in action on Tuesday, March 8, at 8:15 p.m. against Maryville University in NECC play. The Phoenix will be back next week for a full slate of Madden on Thursday, March 10.
The Call of Duty team will be back in action as they will be facing against West Virginia University and Keiser University today at 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Nelson earns ECAC Madden Player of the WeekCumberland’s Nathan Nelson was named the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Madden Player of the Week for his performance in the Phoenix’s 2-0 victory against New York College last Thursday. Nelson took the first game 27-26, after being down 20-6 to start the fourth quarter, numerous takeaways and a game-winning drive helped him secure game one. In game two, Nelson was able to secure back-to-back interceptions for Touchdowns to take a quick, 14-0 lead.
By forcing two more turnovers by his opponent, his opponent conceded the game going into the third quarter with a score of 35-7, winning the series, 2-0.
This is the first weekly honors of the season for Nelson and the first of his career.
