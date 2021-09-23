The Cumberland Esports team brought its first program win against Saint Thomas University in their first match of the inaugural season, winning 2-0 in the best of three series.
The trio of Brenden Dickens (Bigcat159), Chris Crenshaw (ChrisComet), and Dominic Rodriguez (Dominator_171) had no trouble finding the goal as they were able to defeat Saint Thomas in game one, 5-1. Rodriguez led the Phoenix in goals with three, while Dickens followed up with the remaining two.
The Phoenix continued their stellar performance into game two as they piled on a 7-0 lead over the Bobcats just two minutes in. Cumberland stayed aggressive on the attack and found the goal four more times to take the game 11-1. Rodriguez and Dickens tied game two with five goals each, while Crenshaw recorded six assists.
This week is a big week for the Esports program as they took on East Carolina in Rocket League Tuesday in NECC competition. For conference play, the Phoenix faced St. Thomas in Overwatch on Wednesday and will take on Campbellsville in Rocket League on Friday at 9 p.m.
Rodriguez named MSC Rocket League Player of the Week
Cumberland’s Dominic Rodriguez was named the Mid-South Conference Rocket League Player of the Week after his performance in CU’s win over St. Thomas last Friday.
Rodriguez tallied eight goals on 14 shots in two matches against the Bobcats while also notching five assists. He finished with a total score of 1,772 in the two victories.
This is his first weekly honors of the season and his career.
Cumberland will return to Mid-South Conference action on Wednesday against St. Thomas in Overwatch and the Rocket League team will be back in action on Friday against Campbellsville.
