The Cumberland Esports Call of Duty team dropped both matches against Chattanooga and Alabama on Tuesday night.
The group of Blake Fraley, Chris Crenshaw, Ian Boister and Dominic Rodriguez put up a solid fight, but came up just short in both matches.
Cumberland opened up the first map of the series against the Mocs with a 250-84 loss on Gavutu in Hardpoint. In the Search and Destroy portion of the match, CU took the first game over Chattanooga before dropping the next six games to lose 6-1. The Phoenix fought hard in the final portion of the series but fell 250-62 on Bocage to drop the series 3-0.
The Phoenix turned their attention to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama took the first Hardpoint map Berlin by a score of 250-217. The next game of the series was Search and Destroy from the same map. Cumberland came out of the gates up 3-0 in the game but Alabama came back to take the game 6-3. On the final map, CU lost a tightly contested Hardpoint to Alabama on Gavutu by a score of 250-238.
The Call of Duty team is back next week on Feb. 8 to take on Georgia Southern and Alabama-Huntsville beginning at 6:30 p.m.
