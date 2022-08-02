CU fall student-athletes involved in Leadership Day

Cumberland’s fall sport athletes gather inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena for the annual Leadership Day last Friday.

 Cumberland University

Student-athletes participating in sports at Cumberland University during fall 2022 returned to campus last week.

Alongside their return, the students engaged in giving back to the community during the annual Leadership Day held on Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.