CU fall student-athletes involved in Leadership Day

Student-athletes participating in sports at Cumberland University during fall 2022 returned to campus last week.
Alongside their return, the students engaged in giving back to the community during the annual Leadership Day held on Friday.
The teams that went through the fall Leadership Day include football, men’s and women’s soccer, cheer and dance and women’s volleyball.
Leadership Day started in a large group format as speakers circulate between different sessions from team-building activities to how to be successful in college, servant leadership and more. The day was used to help acclimate to the life of a college athlete for freshmen or readjust for returners while also spreading the theme for the year which is serve. After completing all the sessions, the teams split up and headed out to learn about servant leadership through community service.
Men’s soccer helped out at New Leash on Life cleaning and playing with the animals. Women’s soccer and women’s volleyball helped out the Cumberland University maintenance department by moving desks, chairs, etc. to set up classrooms for classes to begin at the end of August while also picking up around campus.
The football team worked on Nokes-Lasater Field in preparation for fall camp and the Aug. 27 home opener. The cheer and dance team worked at the Lebanon/Wilson County Library and the Brooks House.
Winter/Spring sports will have their own Leadership Day on Aug. 26.
