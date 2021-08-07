All Cumberland fall student-athletes returned to campus this week, beginning their school year by giving back to the community during the annual Leadership Day.
Teams that went through the Fall Leadership Day include football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, cheer and dance, men’s and women’s bowling and women’s volleyball.
Leadership Day starts in a small group format as the groups circulate between different sessions from team-building activities to how to be successful in college. The day is used to help acclimate to the life of a college athlete for freshmen or readjust for returnees. After completing all the sessions, the teams split up, heading out to learn about servant leadership through community service.
The football team cleaned up around the CU campus. Women’s soccer helped coach at youth camps at Friendship Christian School while men’s soccer worked at the Haven Thrift Shop cleaning and organizing. The cheer and dance squad helped paint the Cumberland weight room. Cross country helped at Bridge House and women’s volleyball helped clean up at New Leash on Life.
Winter/Spring sports will have their own Leadership Day on Aug. 27.
