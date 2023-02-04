Cumberland head football coach Tim Mathis announced a list of 30 signees as part of the 2023 signing class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
The 2023 class stands as the sixth with Mathis at the helm of the program and his fifth full class. The 30 signees will come to Cumberland in the fall with 21 of the student-athletes coming from in-state. Three are from Watertown, including 2023 graduates Garner Creswell and Noah Clemmons and ’21 grad Quanterrius Hughes-Malone.
“We have followed up last year’s class with another strong class,” Mathis said. “We have some real high quality young men signing with us and we will have several more we will add that will make this class unbelievable.”
The team is still expecting to add more before the start of the school year in the fall.
2023 CU football recruiting className, height, weight, position, high school (out-of-state town or former college)
Tylan Orr, 6-4, 315, OF, Columbia
Jabari Frierson, 5-11, 165, CB, Rockvale
Nolan Gottlied, 6-2, 188, K/P, DeKalb County
Dezmon Wallace, 6-2, 201, OLB, Jackson, (Mississippi College)
Arkiyus Wright, 5-10, 160, CB, Greene County (Greensboro, Ga.)
Joey Samples, 6-1, 250, OLB, Model (Rome, Ga.)
Nathan Hayden, 6-1, 210, TE/H-back, Brighton
Jack Kantner, 5-11, 175, K/P, Fannin Co. (Blue Ridge, Ga.)
Kyan Manher, 5-7, 180, WR, Brighton
Aaron Davis, 6-0, 210, LB, Alcoa
Collin Nelson, 6-4, 280, OL, W.S. Neal (East Brewton, Ala.)
Evan Jones, 6-4, 250, TE/H-back, DeKalb County (Tennessee Tech)
Kion Threalkill, 6-0, 175, CB, Germantown
Elijah Lawson, 6-1, 290, OL, Greenbrier
Jaterious Derrick, 5-9, 175, WR, Fayetteville
Garner Creswell, 5-10, 185, OL, Watertown
Noah Clemmons, 5-10, 220, LB, Watertown
Imran Arif, 5-10, 170, DB, John Overton
Xaylyn McKinnie, 6-0, 160, CB, Riverdale (Morehead State)
Aiden Nunn, 6-1, 290, OL, Bowdon (Ga.)
Devin Williams, 6-1, 275, OL, Germantown
Zander Lipscomb, 6-1, 175, S, Gainesville (Ga.)
Stephen Tharp, 5-11, 185, LB, McGavock
Dakota Clayton, 6-1, 210, DE, Soddy-Daisy
Niarrie Bostic, 6-4, 190, WR, Northside (Northport, Ala.)
Saylor Tull, 6-2, 270, OL, Port St. Joe (Fla.)
Tre Reece, 5-11, 175, WR, Gainesville (Ga.)
Quintavious Lisenbee, 5-10, 170, CB, Oakland
Trey Ballentine, 5-11, 175, S, Giles County
Quanterrius Hughes-Malone, 6-1, 190, WR/DB, Watertown
