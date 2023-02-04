Cumberland head football coach Tim Mathis announced a list of 30 signees as part of the 2023 signing class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The 2023 class stands as the sixth with Mathis at the helm of the program and his fifth full class. The 30 signees will come to Cumberland in the fall with 21 of the student-athletes coming from in-state. Three are from Watertown, including 2023 graduates Garner Creswell and Noah Clemmons and ’21 grad Quanterrius Hughes-Malone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.