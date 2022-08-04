CU football opens fall camp

Cumberland football welcomed back 130 student-athletes for its first week of fall camp beginning with move-in day last Wednesday.
The Phoenix opened practice Monday in preparation for the season opener Aug.27 against Point.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 5:46 pm
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 5:46 pm
“Since arriving back to campus last week, we have been full out getting ready for the season,” head coach Tim Mathis said. “We are excited to have everyone here and are ready to see what everyone can do. Everyone has a chance to win a job throughout camp.”
Cumberland will follow a regimen of walk-throughs and lifts in the mornings with meetings after lunch before an afternoon practice from 3:30-6 p.m. Team and positional meetings follow in the evening each day. The Phoenix will continue that schedule until game week.
“This first week everyone gets the same number of reps, which keeps all of the players involved but also gives the coaches an opportunity to really see who may help this season. Maybe there’s a walk-on who can help in certain situations or on special teams. We will cut that down as we get closer to the first game, but the first week-to-10-days, that’s a good thing for everyone involved,” Mathis said.
Cumberland will hold three intrasquad-type scrimmages each Saturday at Nokes-Lasater Field throughout camp. The players will receive a couple of days off to rest before preparations during game-week start when they return to campus. The first day of class is also that week on Aug. 22.
Tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.
