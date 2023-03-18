Cumberland’s football schedule includes five home games and four non-conference contests, Athletic Director Ron Pavan announced Thursday.
The Phoenix open the 2023 season at Nokes-Lasater Field on August 28 against Union College. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
The first road game will be September 2 in Babson Park, Fla., as the Phoenix will travel for a non-conference game against Webber International. After a bye week, Cumberland will return to Nokes-Lasater to take on Kentucky Christian for another game under the lights to kick off three straight home games.
Cumberland will open Mid-South Conference play against Campbellsville on Sept. 30 and will roll into homecoming on Oct. 7 against the University of the Cumberlands.
The Phoenix will travel to Georgetown on Oct. 14 to begin a stretch of four-straight road games. After Georgetown, Cumberland will take on reigning Mid-South Conference champion Bethel in McKenzie on Oct. 21. They will then play their final nonconference game of the season against St. Andrews and will round out the road trip in Columbia, Ky., against Lindsey Wilson on Nov. 4.
The Phoenix will play their final regular-season game Nov. 11 against Faulkner at home for Senior Day.
Cumberland posted a 3-7 mark in 2022, 1-7 in league play. Sixth-year head coach Tim Mathis and the Phoenix opened spring practice this week and will conclude the spring with their annual spring game April 1 at Nokes-Lasater.
The 2023 CU football schedule:
Aug. 28 Union College Lebanon 6 p.m.
Sept. 2 Webber International Babson Park, Fla. 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 Kentucky Christian Lebanon 6 p.m.
Sept. 30 Campbellsville Lebanon 6 p.m.
Oct. 7 Cumberlands Lebanon 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 Georgetown Georgetown, Ky. 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 Bethel McKenzie 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 St. Andrews Laurinburg, N.C. 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 Lindsey Wilson Columbia, Ky. 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 Faulkner Lebanon 1:30 p.m.
