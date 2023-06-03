CU golfer Krieger named third team NAIA All-American

Anna Krieger

 Cumberland University

Cumberland’s Anna Krieger was voted third team NAIA All-American by the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-America Committee.

A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals named to each of three teams.

