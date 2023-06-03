CU golfer Krieger named third team NAIA All-American

Cumberland’s Anna Krieger was voted third team NAIA All-American by the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-America Committee.
A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals named to each of three teams.
Krieger had a breakout year earning Mid-South Conference to earn Player of the Year honors and the second-straight season Cumberland had an NAIA All-American.
Krieger played in 10 tournaments this season winning two events at the Carey Collegiate and the Music City Classic in the fall. She had the lowest-scoring average amongst the Phoenix at 75.9 shots per round and was the top finisher in seven events for the Phoenix.
She posted seven top five individual finishes to help lead Cumberland to three wins and Mid-South Conference regular season co-champion honors. Krieger finished as the Runner-Up at the The Player’s Club Invitational, the Music City Invitational and the Wolfpack Spring Invitational while taking third at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview.
She is the fifth NAIA All-American in the women’s golf program’s history.
