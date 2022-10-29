Cumberland’s Lindsey Freeman, Brittany Miller and Alaina Rongos were each named to Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Watch List, it was announced Thursday.

Freeman returns for her junior season earning second team all-conference honors last season. The former Wilson Central and Lebanon standout was one of two Phoenix to average double-figure points last season with 10.3 points per game. She led the team in rebounds with 5.9 boards per game. She netted a career-high 20 points on the road at Life. Freeman plays with an extremely high motor and excels at defending the ball, shutting down prolific scorers for the opposition time and time again.

