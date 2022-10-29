Cumberland’s Lindsey Freeman, Brittany Miller and Alaina Rongos were each named to Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Watch List, it was announced Thursday.
Freeman returns for her junior season earning second team all-conference honors last season. The former Wilson Central and Lebanon standout was one of two Phoenix to average double-figure points last season with 10.3 points per game. She led the team in rebounds with 5.9 boards per game. She netted a career-high 20 points on the road at Life. Freeman plays with an extremely high motor and excels at defending the ball, shutting down prolific scorers for the opposition time and time again.
Miller returned after missing last season with an injury. In a COVID-shortened season in 2020-21, Miller earned all-conference honorable mention honors. She scored 140 points in 15 games that season for an average of 9.6 points per game while the Phoenix in rebounds this season hauling in 89 boards for a 5.6 average per game. She also scored double figures in eight of the 15 games while leading the team in rebounds in seven contests.
Rongos enters her junior season after making 19 starts out of 21 games she played in last season averaging 9.0 points per game. She shot 37.5% from the field and 34.1% from 3 while averaging 3.4 rebounds per game. She scored 10 or more points in 10 games last season.
Conference coaches each submitted three student-athletes whom they anticipate will have a significant impact on their team this upcoming season.
The watch list features four first team All-MSC members, six second team and two NAIA All-Americans from last season. Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Lauren Lee and Courtney Pritchett, Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Kassie Monday and Pikeville’s (Ky.) Mary Englert and Morgan Stamper were all first team selections last season.
Also on the list is Lindsey Wilson senior forward Maleigha Oldham, a former Lebanon High standout.
The Phoenix will tip off their season next weekend in the Faulkner Classic in Montgomery, Ala.
Johnson, Stephens, Stargell on men’s listCumberland’s TJ Stargell, Ty’Reek Johnson and Isaac Stephens have been named to the Mid-South Conference Men’s Basketball Watch List for the upcoming season.
Stephens returns for his fifth year as a first team all-conference member last season. The former Mt. Juliet High star will be a fifth-year starter and is etching his name across the Cumberland men’s basketball all-time list. Last season, Stephens scored 12.1 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game. He finished eighth in the NAIA in field-goal percentage shooting an astounding 68.3% throughout the year.
Returning at point guard for the Phoenix is Stargell, who is coming off his best season yet after being named the 2021-22 Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year while earning second team All-Mid-South Conference honors. He averaged 8.1 points per game with 3.6 boards and 3.1 assists. He became the all-time assists leader in program history last season.
Johnson is a highly touted transfer who will play on the wing for Cumberland this season. He started 24 games this past season at Fort Valley State averaging 8.1 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game. Johnson went for a season-high 28 points against Savannah State. He is penciled in to be a starter this season on the wing and will be looked at to do good things for this team.
Conference coaches each submitted three student-athletes whom they anticipate will have a significant impact on their team this upcoming season.
The watch list features five first team All-MSC members, six second-teamers and one NAIA All-American from last season. Stephens, Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Steven Fitzgerald and Jahi Hinson, Georgetown’s Kyran Jones and Thomas More’s (Ky.) Reid Jolly were all first-team selections last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.