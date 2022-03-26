Cumberland’s men bounced back with a 7-0 sweep over Missouri Baptist yesterday morning at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts after a tough loss Thursday night at No. 9 Lindsey Wilson.
Cumberland set the tone by sweeping the doubles matches. German Suarez and Daniel Wessels defeated Milos Vuckovic and Dragan Omcikus 6-4 and Dan Slapnik Trost and Adrijan Hrzic followed that with a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles. Fernando Flores and Vaibhav Bisht closed it with a 6-3 win over Lucas Kzam and Donald Feick at No. 3 doubles.
Adrijan Hrzic earned a hard-fought win over Milos Vuckovic at No. 1 singles winning the first set 6-4, dropping the second set, and then winning the match with 7-6 third set victory. Daniel Wessels defeated Dragan Omcikus 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Sacha Colomban breezed past Timofey Tokmakov in the first set 6-0 before battling for 7-6 second set win.
Fernando Flores won at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-3 over Filip Perovic and Vaibhav Bisht defeated Lucas Kzam 6-3, 6-3 in two sets. Jakob Schermer closed out the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Donald Feick at No. 6 singles.
Cumberland will return to Mid-South Conference play next Wednesday against Tennessee Southern. That match will be held in Decatur, Ala., and is set to start at 11 a.m.
No. 16 Cumberland men fall to No. 9 Lindsey Wilson 6-0
COLUMBIA — No. 16 Cumberland’s men fell 6-0 on the road to No. 10 Lindsey Wilson in Mid-South Conference tennis Thursday afternoon.
The Blue Raiders swept the doubles matches to win the point. Nicolas Torrealba Garcia and Steven Espinoza defeated German Suarez and Daniel Wessels at No. 1, 6-2. Aleksa Ciric and Jan Silhavy bestes Hughes N’Goma and Sacha Colomban 6-1 at No. 2 and Joppe Van Malderen and Tiago Almedia took down Adrijan Hrzic and Dan Slapnik Trost at No. 3, 6-1.
Cumberland had a tough match in terms of singles play as the Blue Raiders took all of the singles points. Daniel Wessels dropped his No. 1 singles match 7-5, 6-4, while Adrijan Hrzic lost his singles match by a score of 6-3, 7-6 in the No. 2 spot.
Dan Slapnik Trost fell 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 3, and Hugues N’Goma put up a strong fight at No. 4 but ultimately lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. In the No. 5, Sacha Colomban fell 7-6, 6-3 and the No. 6 Fernando Flores did not finish his match.
No. 10 Lindsey
Wilson women also pull off sweep
COLUMBIA. — Cumberland’s women were swept by No. 10-ranked Lindsey Wilson women’s tennis Thursday afternoon at Henry Baughman Tennis Complex.
Lindsey Wilson secured the doubles point after No. 9-ranked Alexandra Parra and Lucia Mora defeated Elina Sungatullina and Kaede Hatano 6-3 in the top-seeded doubles match. The Phoenix responded as Maria Arbelaez and Jessica Hernandez defeated Reshma Challarapu and Anastasiia Ivanchenko 6-3 to even things up, but in the final doubles match after Salome Sposetti and Darija Mladenovic defeated Lara Zugasti and Alexandra Leisbach, 6-4 to get the all important point.
Jessica Hernandez put up a battle at No.1 singles winning the first set over No. 29 Alexandra Parra 4-6, but lost the next two sets to fall in the match. #32 Lucia Mora beat Sungatullina at No. 2 in two sets and Reshma Challarapu defeats Arbelaez in No. 3 singles in straight sets.
Darija Mladenovic beat Lara Zugasti 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles and Salome Sposseti beat Kaede Hatanon, 6-2, 6-1. Ivanchenko won 6-1, 6-1 over Carly Earnhardt to close out the day.
