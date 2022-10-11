CU men claim MSC Fall Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men captured the Mid-South Conference fall tennis tournament title with a 5-2 victory over the University of the Cumberlands last Saturday.
German Suarez and Daniel Wessels defeated Cumberlands’ Christian de la Fuente and Liam Savio in No. 3 doubles 6-2. The Phoenix clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles by Julian Parada and Aditya Roy Chowdhury. Cumberland’s Pavel Kelo and Adrijan Hzic won at No. 1 doubles 7-6.
Hrzic defeated Mattis Le Montagner 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to give the Phoenix a 2-0 lead. The Patriots’ Lucas Augotr defeated Cumberland’s Jackson Vaughan 6-0, 6-3 to make it 2-1. Cumberland would then clinch the match with wins at No. 5 and No. 4 singles. Julian Parada defeated Savio 6-2, 7-5 and Suarez defeated Robert Wu 6-1, 6-4. The Phoenix added a win at No. 1 singles while the Patriots got a win at No. 3 singles.
The Phoenix will be back in action Oct. 22-23 for the Carson Newman Fall Invitational.
Women finish runner-upBOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women fell 6-1 to the University of the Cumberlands to finish runner-up in the Mid-South Conference Fall Championships last Saturday.
Cumberland’s Juanita Mendez and Kaede Hatano defeated Meiri Okuwaki and Tessa Gray 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. The Patriots took the doubles point by winning the next two matches.
Fan Shiau and Marina Nagai won 7-5 at No. 2 doubles against Jessica Hernandez and Lara Zugasti (CU). Laura Prieto and Catherine Rae clinched the point with a 7-6 (7-4) victory at No. 3 doubles over Maria Arbelaez and Valentina Mendez.
Shiau gave the Patriots a 2-0 lead in the match with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6 singles over Valentina Mendez. Following a win at No. 5 singles, Cumberlands clinched the match when Rae defeated Kaede Hatano 6-1, 6-2.
Okuwaki defeated Jessica Hernandez 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 1 singles. The Phoenix’s won at No. 2 singles when Maria Arbelaez defeated Mikaela Fros 4-6, 6-0, 10-3. Nagai (UC) picked up a 6-4, 7-5 victory at No. 3 singles over Elina Sungatullina.
Cumberland women’s tennis will be back in action Oct. 22-23 for the Carson Newman Fall Invitational.
