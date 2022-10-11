CU men claim MSC Fall Championships

CU men’s tennis are shown winning the Mid-South Conference fall tennis championship.

 Mid-South Conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men captured the Mid-South Conference fall tennis tournament title with a 5-2 victory over the University of the Cumberlands last Saturday.

German Suarez and Daniel Wessels defeated Cumberlands’ Christian de la Fuente and Liam Savio in No. 3 doubles 6-2. The Phoenix clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles by Julian Parada and Aditya Roy Chowdhury. Cumberland’s Pavel Kelo and Adrijan Hzic won at No. 1 doubles 7-6.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.