CU men claim MSC outdoor championship

The Mid-South Conference men’s track and field champion Cumberland Phoenix is pictured.

 Cumberland University

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland’s men completed the sweep of Mid-South Conference titles, beating the nearest competition by just over 11 points with 223.5 team points on Monday at James H. Taylor II Stadium.

The Phoenix had the lead after day one and held it throughout to win the conference championship, their first in outdoor history. The host University of the Cumberlands and Lindsey Wilson round out the top three with 212.5 and 168.5 points, respectively.

