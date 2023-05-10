CU men claim MSC outdoor championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland’s men completed the sweep of Mid-South Conference titles, beating the nearest competition by just over 11 points with 223.5 team points on Monday at James H. Taylor II Stadium.
The Phoenix had the lead after day one and held it throughout to win the conference championship, their first in outdoor history. The host University of the Cumberlands and Lindsey Wilson round out the top three with 212.5 and 168.5 points, respectively.
Out of 15 events Monday, the Phoenix compiled seven gold medals to help propel Cumberland over the competition. Alongside the gold medals, CU tallied six silvers and two bronze finishes to help the cause.
Jason Bowers continued to add to his list of accomplishments after being named Mid-South Conference Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year and Freshman of the Year while claiming three Mid-South Conference championships on the day. He first won the 1500m breaking the conference and facility record with a time of 3:50.42. Bowers then added 800m Conference Champion to his resume with a time of 1:52.91 and capped his day by winning the 5000m with a time of 14:29.13.
Freshman Goodness Iredia also added to his stellar freshman year claiming two more MSC Conference Championships on Monday. Iredia notched his first in the high jump winning with a mark of 2.05m an NAIA “A” Standard. He stole the show in the triple jump with a conference record, stadium record, and school record at 15.93m.
Joel Forbes had another impressive showing at the championships taking the gold in the 400m with a time of 48.53. He finished second to Bowers in the 800m for eight points for Cumberland with a time of 1:53.23.
Dinkon Sinisterra won the decathlon with 5778 points to earn the gold. Tate Tevaughn earned the silver in the event with 5428 points and Renaldo Savoury finished in fourth with 5073 points.
Logan Istre picked up a silver medal in the 400m trailing just Forbes in the event. Istre clocked in at 49.39 seconds. He also finished in sixth in the 200m to add to Cumberland’s point total.
Akpan Nsikak earned a bronze for CU in the 100m dash. Nsikak posted a time of 10.84 for six points. He also picked up a fifth place finish in the 200m with a time of 21.92.
Jaylen Poole had a second place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 14.78m, an NAIA “A” Standard.
The relay teams picked up a pair of silver medals in the 4x100m and the 4x400m. The 4x100m relay team of Priest Kier, Derrick Redmond, Jaylen Poole and Akpan Nsikak took second place with a time of 41.50 earning NAIA “B” Standards. The 4x400m relay team of Lucas Phillips, Tahmar Upshaw, Joel Forbes and Logan Istre just missed a “B” cut with a second place finish.
Ethan Rhoden earned a bronze medal in the 5000m race walk finishing with a time of 27:51.77 for six points for the Phoenix.
Following the competition, head coach Atsu Nyamadi was named the Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year and assistant Cecy Francis was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland’s women finished as the runner-up at the Mid-South Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Monday.
The University of the Cumberlands claimed the championship after posting 219 points. The Phoenix finished second with 189.5 points while Campbellsville took third with 165.5 points.
Cumberland tallied 44 points in sprints, 35 points in distance events and throw events, 29 in jumps, 26 in relays and 15.5 in hurdles for their total.
Praise Idamadudu was named the Mid-South Conference Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Idamadudu helped Cumberland tally five gold medals on the day winning the 100m, 200m, 400m, and anchoring the 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay teams. She blew past the competition in each event winning the 100m with a time of 11.91 seconds, the 200m at 23.71 seconds, the 400m at 55.63 seconds each with NAIA “A” cuts.
Mercy Kibiwott won two events on the day. She had to start the day with the 10000m after it was pushed back from yesterday, winning with a time of 37:26.32, nearly two minutes ahead of second place. She finished the day winning the 5000m with a time of 18:41.56 to claim two conference titles.
Doris Mensah claimed the conference championship in the 100m hurdles, winning with a time of 14.32 seconds.
Daveina Watson claimed a conference title in the shot put registering a new stadium record with a throw of 13.54m. Watson also earned a silver medal in the discus throw at 37.01m.
Alana Mack had a big day picking up a second place finish in the triple jump and a fourth place finish in the 200m dash. She posted a mark of 11.63m in the triple and clocked in at 25.12 seconds.
Sharon Jerop earned points for Cumberland in the 1500m taking sixth place with a time of 4:54.05.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.