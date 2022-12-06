CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Cumberland’s men fought relentlessly in all 40 minutes last Saturday but ultimately fell to the No. 1 Thomas More Saints 70-63 last Saturday.
It was a big night for Jaylen Negron who led the Phoenix with his season high of 22 points and rebounds with five. Two other CU players recorded double-digit points with Tyler Byrd picking up 17 and TJ Stargell close behind with 14.
Noah Pack was explosive for the Saints with 31 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. The Phoenix handled Thomas More standout Reid Jolly well, but he did register 15 points and eight rebounds on a solid night.
Negron had a huge first half for the Phoenix going 3-3 from behind the arc. Cumberland claimed an early advantage with the help of back-to-back buckets from Ty’Reek Johnson and a Stargell layup.
The Saints fought to chip away at the deficit and went on a four-point scoring run to take their first lead at 18-15. Negron responded with this third 3 of the game to tie it up and fuel some energy in the Phoenix.
Cumberland went on a 4-0 scoring run with five minutes left in the half, keeping the Saints at bay to reclaim the lead at 27-23. Byrd spread it even further at five points, swinging big from the arc for a 32-27 score.
Thomas More cut into the Phoenix lead with a Jolly jumper to send CU into the break with only a one point advantage, 32-31.
CU went on a seven point scoring run immediately out of the break, with a Byrd bucket behind the arc and two jumpers from Negron. Multiple fouls from the Phoenix slowed down their play, giving Thomas More an opening to take their second lead of the game at 41-40 off of a four point scoring run.
After recollecting in a timeout, Byrd sunk his third three pointer with the Saints making contact and sending him on the line for one, allowing CU to take back the lead 44-41.
The final ten minutes were a tight, physical race. Pack tied up the score at 49-49 and again at 51-51 with a big bucket from the arch followed by a layup.
The Saints found their largest lead of the game of five points while CU had a two-minute long scoreless dry spell.
It came down to the wire as Negron tied up the match with a fadeaway jumper for a 58-58 deadlock. Pack worked to spread it back out to five in favor of the Saints with his 31st point of the game, taking the momentum for the final two minutes.
The Phoenix will stay on the road for their next game against Freed-Hardeman University on Thursday before a three-game stretch of home appearances.
