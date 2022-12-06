CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Cumberland’s men fought relentlessly in all 40 minutes last Saturday but ultimately fell to the No. 1 Thomas More Saints 70-63 last Saturday.

It was a big night for Jaylen Negron who led the Phoenix with his season high of 22 points and rebounds with five. Two other CU players recorded double-digit points with Tyler Byrd picking up 17 and TJ Stargell close behind with 14.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.