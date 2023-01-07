CU men drop road contest at Shawnee

TJ Stargell scored 17 points for Cumberland.

 Cumberland University

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. — Cumberland’s men opened the 2023 portion of their season with a 63-55 road loss at Shawnee State on Thursday night..

It was a deciding match for the two teams as they entered the play with a shared 5-4 Mid-South Conference record. Despite CU heading into the break with all of the momentum, Shawnee State dominated the second half to secure the hard-fought victory.

