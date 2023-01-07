CU men drop road contest at Shawnee

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. — Cumberland’s men opened the 2023 portion of their season with a 63-55 road loss at Shawnee State on Thursday night..
It was a deciding match for the two teams as they entered the play with a shared 5-4 Mid-South Conference record. Despite CU heading into the break with all of the momentum, Shawnee State dominated the second half to secure the hard-fought victory.
The Phoenix were outshot from the field going 30.2% (19-63) compared to Shawnee’s 43.5% (20-46). Cumberland was only able to sink eight of its 34 attempts from outside the arc.
The Bears had three shooters in double-digit scoring, led by Tre Baumgardner III with 15.
TJ Stargell came alive in the second half and led Cumberland with 17 points, followed by Jordan Stephens with nine. Nassir Coleman recorded 11 rebounds in his 28 minutes of play.
Cumberland traded points with Shawnee for large portions of the first half, with neither team making a significant dent in scoring until a 4-0 run from the Bears put them up by five at 18-13.
The Phoenix turned up the heat with a 6-0 run, during which they picked up three back-to-back inside buckets — two of which came from the hands of Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens.
It was a tight battle with both teams looking to head into the break with the advantage. With just over a minute left to play, Demarius Boyd hit an all important 3 to secure a 28-25 lead.
The Phoenix maintained control of the ball in the final few seconds due to a defensive rebound from Isaac Stephens, a ball which Stargell held onto until the last second to sink a buzzer-beating 3 and spread the advantage to six.
Jordan Stephens immediately expanded it to nine out of the break with a huge look from outside the arc in the first minute of the second half.
The next five minutes were all under Shawnee’s control as the Bears found their first lead since early in the first half on a four-point run. The Phoenix were able to tie it up on four different occasions but struggled to reclaim an advantage for themselves.
Cumberland had two steals and four points in less than a minute to chip away at Shawnee’s lead and bring it within one.
Isaac Aberguat put away his second three of the game to spread it back out to three points in Shawnee’s favor. Down by six with just over 40 seconds left to play, Stargell made a steal and a layup to cut it down to four for a two-possession game.
The Bears made another late game turnover with 30 seconds left in the game, but the Phoenix were unable to capitalize on the opportunity and ultimately dropped with a 63-55 score.
The Phoenix moved to an 8-7 overall, 5-5 conference, record. They will stay on the road for another conference battle today when they take on Pikeville at 2 p.m.
