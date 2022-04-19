Cumberland’s men earned the No. 3 seed in the Mid-South Conference Tennis Championships and will take on the winner of 6-seed Tennessee Southern and 11-seed Shawnee State on Friday in Bowling Green, Ky., MSC officials announced late Saturday evening.
The tournament is slated to begin with three opening-round matches Thursday at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Michael O. Buchanon Park in Bowling Green. Friday’s quarterfinals will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals will take place at 3 and 6 p.m., with Sunday’s championship match scheduled for 3 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) enters the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after capturing the regular-season championship last Friday. The Blue Raiders (17-3, 10-0 MSC) are set to face the winner of the first opening-round match between No. 8-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) (9-10, 4-6 MSC) and No. 9-seeded Bethel (Tenn.) (6-12, 2-8 MSC).
No. 2 seed Cumberlands (Ky.) (19-5, 9-1 MSC) faces the winner of the second opening round match between No. 7-seeded Georgetown (Ky.) (9-13, 4-6 MSC) and No. 10-seeded Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (3-10, 1-9 MSC).
No. 3 seed Cumberland (13-8, 8-2 MSC) faces the winner of the final opening-round match between No. 6-seeded Tennessee Southern (18-7, 5-5 MSC) and No. 11-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) (3-17, 0-10 MSC).
No. 4 seed Pikeville (9-7, 6-4 MSC) faces No. 5 seed Campbellsville (Ky.) (12-11, 6-4 MSC) in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The tournament champion will the conference’s automatic bid to the NAIA National Championships.
Women set to take on Tennessee Southern in MSCCumberland’s women earned the No. 4 seed in Mid-South Conference Championships and are set to take on No. 5-seed Tennessee Southern MSC quarterfinals, released by MSC officials Saturday evening.
The tournament is slated to begin with three opening-round matches on Thursday at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Michael O. Buchanon Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Friday’s quarterfinals will take place at 9 a.m. and noon, 3 and 6 p.m.. Saturday’s semifinals will take place at 9 a.m. and noon with Sunday’s championship match scheduled for noon.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) enters the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after capturing the regular-season championship on Friday. The Blue Raiders (19-2, 10-0 MSC) are set to face the winner of the first opening-round match between No. 8-seeded Pikeville (Ky.) (9-7, 3-7 MSC) and No. 9-seeded Bethel (Tenn.) (8-9, 3-7 MSC).
No. 2 seed Cumberlands (Ky.) (19-5, 9-1 MSC) faces the winner of the second opening round match between No. 7-seeded Georgetown (Ky.) (9-13, 4-6 MSC) and No. 10-seeded Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (2-10, 1-9 MSC).
No. 3 seed Campbellsville (Ky.) (14-5, 8-2 MSC) faces the winner of the final opening-round match between No. 6-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) (9-10, 4-6 MSC) and No. 11-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) (5-13, 0-10 MSC).
No. 4 seed Cumberland (Tenn.) (11-7, 7-3 MSC) faces No. 5 seed Tennessee Southern (18-8, 6-4 MSC) in the quarterfinals on Friday.
