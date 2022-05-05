Cumberland’s men earned an at-large berth to the 70th annual NAIA Men’s Tennis National Championships set to be held in Mobile, Ala., May 17-21, announced by the national association Tuesday afternoon.
The Phoenix are making their sixth all-time appearance and first since 2019. The squad went 14-8 this season while playing high-level talent all season. The Phoenix have been ranked No. 16 the past four NAIA top-25 polls.
The Phoenix earned the 16-seed in the National Tournament and have a first round match-up with No. 17 Ave Maria scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 a.m.
Daniel Wessels was named Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year while also earning first team all-conference honors. Adijan Hrzic also earned first team honors in his sophomore campaign. German Suarez and Jackson Vaughan were named second team all-conference and Sacha Colomban earned honorable mention.
