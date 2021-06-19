CU men earn ITA Community Service Award

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its regional award winners Wednesday with Cumberland University’s men winning the NAIA East Regional Community Service Award.
The ITA’s community service award honors teams that gives back to their campus and their community throughout the academic year.
Head coach Thiago Lins’ men’s tennis team helped out Cumberland and the Lebanon community by helping run the first event Chamber of Commerce tennis tournament for Wilson County, taught tennis clinics to the community all year round, worked with adult players in the Wilson County area this past year, and helped introduce tennis to several people this past year in our community.
“We couldn’t do as much this year with all the COVID protocols but when we were given opportunities we were able to step up and help out,” Lins said. “We have a team goal to complete at least two impactful community service projects per year and we hope to definitely get back on track with even more next year.”
By winning the community service award for the East Region, the CU men’s tennis team will now be eligible for the ITA’s National Community Service Award, which will be announced next Wednesday.
