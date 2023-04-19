Mid-South Conference officials released the MSC Men’s Tennis Tournament bracket last Saturday following the conclusion of the conference’s regular season with Cumberland earning the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
The Phoenix posted an 18-6 record throughout the regular-season and finished 9-1 with their lone loss coming to the regular season champions University of the Cumberlands.
The tournament is slated to begin with three opening-round matches on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Michael O. Buchanon Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Friday’s quarterfinals will take place at 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.. Saturday’s semifinals will take place at 3 and 6 p.m. with Sunday’s championship match scheduled for 3 p.m.
Cumberlands enters the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after winning the MSC regular season championship. The Patriots (18-3, 10-0 MSC) are set to face the winner of No. 8-seeded Georgetown (6-14, 3-7 MSC) and No. 9 seed Freed-Hardeman (5-9, 2-8 MSC).
No. 2 seed Cumberland (Tenn.) (18-6, 9-1 MSC) faces the winner of the second opening round match between No. 7 seed Bethel (Tenn.) (5-13, 3-7 MSC) and 10th-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) (3-11, 2-8 MSC).
No. 3 seed Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (12-6, 8-2 MSC) faces the winner of the final opening round match between No. 6 seed Tennessee Southern (12-9, 5-5 MSC) and No. 11 seed Shawnee State (Ohio) (2-14, 0-10 MSC).
Fourth-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.) (12-11, 7-3 MSC) will face No. 5 seed Pikeville (Ky.) (10-6, 6-4 MSC) in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Women grab 4-seed, draw No. 5 Tennessee Southern in Friday quarters
Mid-South Conference officials released the MSC Women’s Tennis Tournament bracket last Saturday following the conclusion of the conference’s regular season with Cumberland earning the 4-seed.
Cumberland finished the regular season with a 10-13 record and went 7-3 in Mid-South Conference play. The Phoenix are set to face the 5-seed Tennessee Southern in the quarterfinals at noon Friday. Cumberland just took on Tennessee Southern this past week defeating the Firehawks in a tight 4-3 match.
The tournament is slated to begin with three opening-round matches on Thursday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Michael O. Buchanon Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Friday’s quarterfinals will take place at 9 a.m., noon, 3 and 6 p.m.. Saturday’s semifinals will take place at noon and 3 p.m. with Sunday’s championship match scheduled for noon.
Cumberlands enters the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after winning the MSC regular season championship. The Patriots (18-1, 10-0 MSC) are set to face the winner of No. 8-seeded Georgetown (5-15, 3-7 MSC) and No. 9 seed Freed-Hardeman (4-9, 2-8 MSC).
No. 2 seed Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (10-6, 9-1 MSC) will face the winner of the second opening round matchup between No. 7 seed Bethel (9-9, 4-6 MSC) and 10th-seeded Pikeville (Ky.) (3-13, 1-9 MSC).
Third-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.) (17-6, 8-2 MSC) will face the winner of the final opening round match between No. 6 seed Thomas More (8-8, 5-5 MSC) and No. 11 seed Shawnee State (Ohio) (5-13, 0-10 MSC).
Fourth-seeded Cumberland (Tenn.) (10-13, 7-3 MSC) faces No. 5 seed Tennessee Southern (12-9, 6-4 MSC) in the quarterfinals Friday.
