Mid-South Conference officials released the MSC Men’s Tennis Tournament bracket last Saturday following the conclusion of the conference’s regular season with Cumberland earning the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

The Phoenix posted an 18-6 record throughout the regular-season and finished 9-1 with their lone loss coming to the regular season champions University of the Cumberlands.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.