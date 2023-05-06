Cumberland’s men earned their second-consecutive at-large berth earning the No. 12-seed at the 71st annual NAIA Men’s Tennis National Championships set to be held in Mobile, Ala., May 16-20, announced by the national association Tuesday afternoon.

“We are excited to compete for the second straight year at the National Tournament,” head coach Thiago Lins said. “Earning the 12-seed is a great accomplishment and speaks for the great season we have had so far. This is our fourth time making it out of my six years here at Cumberland which makes a great run for our stable team culture that we have created for the program.

