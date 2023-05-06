Cumberland’s men earned their second-consecutive at-large berth earning the No. 12-seed at the 71st annual NAIA Men’s Tennis National Championships set to be held in Mobile, Ala., May 16-20, announced by the national association Tuesday afternoon.
“We are excited to compete for the second straight year at the National Tournament,” head coach Thiago Lins said. “Earning the 12-seed is a great accomplishment and speaks for the great season we have had so far. This is our fourth time making it out of my six years here at Cumberland which makes a great run for our stable team culture that we have created for the program.
“We are playing a first-round match against an opponent that we faced early in the season and it was a battle. We will prepare for the next two weeks, getting ready to face the challenge and we look forward to making a good run at the national tournament. Let’s go CU!”
The Phoenix are making their seventh all-time appearance and fourth since 2018. The squad went 19-7 this season while playing high-level talent all season. The Phoenix have been ranked inside the Top 15 from the start to finish in the polls this season.
The Phoenix earned the 12-seed in the National Tournament and have a first-round match-up with No. 21 Oakland City scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m. Cumberland already took on Oakland City earlier this season with the Phoenix winning 5-2 at home.
The winner will advance to play the No. 5-seed Southeastern on Wednesday, May 17.
The field consists of 15 automatic berths, including one host berth, and nine at-large selections. Automatic qualification is mainly given to conference and unaffiliated grouping tournament champions. For the sixth consecutive year, at-large teams were determined by the NAIA tennis national selection committee (NSC). The NSC consists of coaches and administrators from around the country. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria. Mobile (Ala.) received the host berth.
Keiser (Fla.) earned the top spot in 2023 and has been ranked the No. 1 team in the nation in the NAIA men’s tennis coaches’ top 25 poll for the final six consecutive ratings periods. The Seahawks defeated defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett to earn the top spot.
Georgia Gwinnett is in pursuit of its ninth-consecutive national title in 2023. The Grizzlies are a perfect 32-0 alltime in the national tournament and lead all active NAIA programs in national championship titles with eight. The Grizzlies are one of two programs in the 2023 field which have sustained just one loss. Tennessee Wesleyan is the only other one-loss team in the field. The Grizzlies are the lone team with a national championship in their history.
The Blue Raiders of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) have the most tournament appearances of the field with 20. Keiser (Fla.) (16), Mobile (Ala.) (15), Xavier (La.) (14), William Carey (Miss.) (12), and Northwestern Ohio (10) are the only other schools in the field with 10 or more appearances.
The Sun Conference leads all conferences and unaffiliated groupings with the most schools in the field with five. The Southern States Athletic Conference and the Mid-South Conference has the next highest total with three.
All but five of the 24 teams in the field are returning from 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.