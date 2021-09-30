For the first time since September 2018, Cumberland entered the NAIA men’s soccer top-25 poll at No. 20, released by the national office Wednesday morning.
The Phoenix have started the season off with a 5-1-1 record knocking off No. 12 Cumberlands along the way. Cumberland took new No. 13 Georgia Gwinett to double overtime before losing on a golden goal. CU has been brilliant at closing out games this season and making plays late to hold on to four one-goal wins.
Cumberland is averaging 2.57 goals per game led by Tyler Watson with six goals in six matches this season while Kam Stanley has four goals in five matches. Daniel Picken and Austin Morenzoni led CU in assists with three apiece. Keeper Nicklas Rule has made 23 saves in seven games including two clean sheets. Defensively, the Phoenix has done a great job in limiting shots on goal per game as the most saves Rulle has had to make in one game is five this season.
Two other Mid-South Conference teams are in the Top-25 Polls. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is ranked the highest at No. 16 followed by Cumberland. The University of the Cumberland (Ky.) has dropped from No. 15 to No. 24 while Bethel (Tenn.) has dropped out of the polls.
Central Methodist (Mo.) remains at No. 1. Keiser (Fla.) and Oklahoma Wesleyan stay the same at No. 2 and No. 3. Mid-America Christian moves up one spot to No. 4 and Columbia (Mo) has dropped one spot to No. 5 to round out the Top-5.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing next Wednesday.
Cumberland was in action last night at Bethel in McKenzie and will host Freed-Hardeman at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Phoenix women move up to No. 17
Cumberland’s women continued to move up, landing at No. 17 in Week 4’s NAIA top-25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office on Wednesday.
Since the last poll was released, The Phoenix picked up a 4-0 win over Life University last Saturday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Phoenix women’s soccer currently holds a 5-1-1 record. Cumberland has dropped a 2-1 decision to now No. 13 Aquinas early in the season and drew with No. 6 University of the Cumberlands.
The Phoenix have established themselves as a premier offensive team in the country averaging the fifth-most shots per game with 25.4. Impressively, Cumberland is using a slew of goal scorers as their unselfish play lands them at fourth in the NAIA in assists with 31. Cumberland keeper Sabrina Graziano has made 22 saves on the season as the CU defense has allowed just 28 shots on goal.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top-25 poll. Tennessee Southern remains at No. 3. The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) has dropped to No. 6. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) sits one spot ahead of Cumberland at No. 16.
The top 5 has just one shakeup as Southeastern jumps the Cumberlands at No. 5. William Carey (Miss.) still sits as the No. 1 team as Keiser (Fla.) is behind them at No. 2. Tennessee Southern and Spring Arbor (Mich.) remain at No. 3 and No. 4.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (Independents) and unaffiliated groups. The next regular-season poll is scheduled to come out on next Wednesday.
Cumberland was in action last night in McKenzie against Bethel University in Mid-South Conference play. They will host Freed-Hardeman at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
