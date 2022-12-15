CU men fall out of top 25 poll

Cumberland center Asane Ndiaye

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s men fell from No. 24 to unranked in the newest edition of the NAIA top 25 poll, announced by officials yesterday.

The Phoenix ended November and started December losing four out of five contests as Cumberland has been dealing with a slew of injuries, players missing games due to illness and just overall depth issues. The Phoenix are now 7-5 on the season and 4-3 in Mid-South Conference play with a big week coming up for CU.

