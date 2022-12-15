CU men fall out of top 25 poll

Cumberland’s men fell from No. 24 to unranked in the newest edition of the NAIA top 25 poll, announced by officials yesterday.
The Phoenix ended November and started December losing four out of five contests as Cumberland has been dealing with a slew of injuries, players missing games due to illness and just overall depth issues. The Phoenix are now 7-5 on the season and 4-3 in Mid-South Conference play with a big week coming up for CU.
Cumberland is averaging 71.1 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Jordan Stephens leads the team in scoring this season averaging 16.3 points per game after an explosive 31-point game against Tennessee Southern and a 23-point performance with six 3s against Freed-Hardeman. Ty’Reek Johnson is averaging 12.8 points per game with five rebounds this season TJ Stargell is averaging 11.2 points and 3.1 assists. Nassir Coleman is averaging seven points and a team-high 9.6 rebounds. He is 21st in the NAIA in total rebounds.
Around the Mid-South Conference, Thomas More lost its No. 1 ranking after a loss to Shawnee State last week. The Saints dropped to No. 2. Georgetown has dropped to No. 15 falling from its top-10 ranking at 11-2. Freed-Hardeman entered the poll at No. 19 after a perfect 7-0 start in conference play. The University of the Cumberlands moved up in the receiving-votes portion of the polls after an 11-2 start.
After being knocked off its perch in the second edition, Arizona Christian regained its top billing in the third edition of the top 25 of 2022-23. The Firestorm garnered 17 first-place votes as the team went 3-0 since the last rating in November. Thomas More (Ky.) dropped just one spot to No. 2 while College of Idaho, Grace (Ind.) and Oklahoma Wesleyan rounded out the top five.
Cumberland has a big week this week that can significantly swing its season one way or another as the Phoenix take on No. 15 Georgetown tonight and the Cumberlands on Saturday, both in the friendly confines of the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.