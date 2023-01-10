CU men fall to Pikeville 66-65 despite massive second-half rally

Former Mt. Juliet High center Isaac Stephens scored his 1,000th career point for Cumberland during the second half of the Phoenix’s game at Pikeville last Saturday.

 Cumberland University

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s men fought their way back from a huge second-half deficit to drop an intense road battle with Pikeville by only one point 66-65 last Saturday.

It came down to the final second of play and a made free throw by the Bears in the nail-biter Mid-South Conference matchup.

