CU men fall to Pikeville 66-65 despite massive second-half rally

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s men fought their way back from a huge second-half deficit to drop an intense road battle with Pikeville by only one point 66-65 last Saturday.
It came down to the final second of play and a made free throw by the Bears in the nail-biter Mid-South Conference matchup.
It took an entire team effort for the Phoenix as they came back from as much as a 17-point difference to drop by only a single Pikeville free throw.
Cumberland (8-8, 5-6) shot 49% from the field (25-of-51) compared to Pikeville’s (10-7, 7-5) 39.6% (21-of-53). The Bears outrebounded the Phoenix 31-22 but CU picked up two more steals than UPike which were crucial in allowing the visitors to bounce back late in the game.
Jordan Stephens had a huge second half for CU, ending with 14 points and going 4-6 from behind the arc. Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens, who collected his 1,000th career point with the Phoenix in the game, posted nine points and a team-high of eight rebounds. Jaylen Negron recorded nine points off the bench and played a key role in the second-half comeback.
The Bears were led by Teddy Parham Jr. with 19 points, followed by two other players in double-digit figures in Devin Collins with 13 and Jacob Brown with 10
Cumberland had a solid start to the game, with momentum ignited by a 3 from Jordan Stephens in the first minute of play. The Phoenix led by as many as nine points after shooting 70% at the 13-minute mark. But Pikeville turned up the intensity to turn the half around in the Bears’ favor.
A scoreless three minutes midway through the half proved to be detrimental for the Phoenix as the Bears climbed their way to the lead and ended the half with a 13-point advantage.
The Phoenix gave away eight turnovers and committed 12 fouls — seven more than their opponent — before the break.
It wasn’t the second half start the Phoenix were looking to have — they came out of the break with another three-minute scoreless stretch — but they picked up the energy just in time to make the game’s winner unclear until the very last second.
The Phoenix battled to recover their disadvantage all half long but it wasn’t until a five-point run from Negron that CU saw an energy shift. TJ Stargell and Isaac Stephens each added in a free throw to bring it to a one-possession game for the Phoenix.
Down by three with less than two minutes to play, Tyler Byrd sank a huge ball from outside the arc that allowed CU to tie it at 63-63.
It was an all-out battle of possession in the final minute of the game with Jacob Brown laying one up for Pikeville and CU’s Demarius Boyd immediately responding with one of his own at 65-65 with 18 seconds left to play.
The Bears picked up a foul while charging the bucket which sent Parham to the line with two seconds on the clock and allowed Pikeville to secure the winning point.
The Phoenix will head back to their home court this week for two conference matches in the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena. They are set to play No. 2 Thomas More on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and they will then see Wilberforce on Saturday at 3 p.m.
